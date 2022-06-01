squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Can somebody please explain the laws governing golf cart drivers? I was just passed by two young boys, with its driver on his phone, about 9-12 of age, in a golf cart with blue lights on it at 9:45 on Trumpington. Someone is going to get hurt.
When 19 law enforcement officers are afraid to enter a school building to save children when the killer is in the school with a weapon of war, it is pretty self evident that these weapons of war should be banned.
The people complaining about gas prices refuse to understand that there is a price tag on freedom. We all want to help Ukraine. We do that by punishing Russia, who used to provide 1/3 of the world’s oil. Everyone who wants to help Russia subjugate Ukraine so that we get cheaper gas, speak out.
Amen, Fletcher. Most conservative voters have moved on. It’s the liberals who are trying to make the elections about Trump. I voted for the persons I thought were the best candidates; Trump’s endorsements did nothing to alter my opinions.
To the squawker that says Kemp is a fake conservative: He is a better choice than the “give it away” governor that Abrams wants to be. You casting a blank ballot will be part of the problem if Abrams wins.
Jimmy Hayes is my new hero! Such a fine, Christian gentleman with world-class talent. And he’s smart enough to listen to his wife! Congratulations, Jimmy.
We Republicans have lost our chance to take back the Senate by nominating Walker.
I want an explanation on why these phony-sounding businesses are being given my money before I make another donation to United Way.
A dog accepts you as the boss ... a cat wants to see your resume.
To the squawker(s) so upset over Heard’s election win that leaving this area is your answer, please go right ahead. It is only when black voters vote the way you want that they are an educated voter. Otherwise the vote is only because the candidate was black. You also assume that only blacks in the county voted for Heard. How Trumpian of you.
Gun control laws only help the criminals and make the lives of law abiding citizens more dangerous, which is exactly what the Democrats want.
Stacy Abrams wants to be the governor of Georgia. Let’s look at what she has done for Georgia: Applauded the baseball All-Star Game being moved from Atlanta and costing our state millions of dollars in revenue. When Covid-19 broke out she wanted to keep Georgia shut down. Now she has said, “Georgia is the worst state to live in.” Not on my ballot
“Little Shop of Horrors” is one of my favorite movies. I’m looking forward to opening night. “Feed me, Seymour.”
Seems like Albany has a new cottage industry ... breaking into U.S. mail boxes. That’s No. 2, right behind having babies in single-parent homes.
I loved Yours Truly’s response to Brown vs Board of Education comments. The only answer people like him know is to call someone racist. The cold hard facts are never a concern to people that have no answers or are in denial.
Have you heard of the fleecing of America? You are about to see the fleecing of Albany/Dougherty County. Buckle up.
