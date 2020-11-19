Regardless of who the president is or will be, we need to stop complaining about him and start praying for him.
After four years with the most unpresidential, lying, incompetent and corrupt president of all times, and now Republican squawkers want to claim the country will fail with Joe Biden as president? Give me a break.
We don’t need to wait a couple of years to see who’s stupid. That’s been on display for several years now.
Perhaps Demetrius Young talked a good game while campaigning, or maybe he made promises he knows he can't keep. (Some call that writing checks you can't cash, and he should know about that with his mom's history.) But he has certainly been a flop as a commissioner. Too bad our mayor made a mutually beneficial deal with him; he certainly doesn't represent anyone's interest but his own.
A new extensive Danish study states that masks do not protect people. Maybe Carlton needs to stick to music when giving his personal observations, he really doesn't understand science and health care.
When anyone is so vile as to ask people from other states to move to Georgia for the sole purpose of voting for their party, they need to be eliminated. Six feet under.
Albany city commissioners have a long history of dumb decisions, but the gun buy-back proposal would be the dumbest ever. All that would accomplish is to cause the thugs to steal more guns from law-abiding citizens. Put more police on the streets, and put a curfew in place in high-crime areas.
To hate forever is to be forever lost.
Whether it has been 1798, 1860, 1930, 1955 or 2020, Southerners and their like-minded American allies have continuously found themselves in anguishing situations. Call it a desperate holding operation, backs against the wall, or a rearguard delaying action. Each time, it seems that there are fewer and fewer of us. What are we to do? In Dixieland, we’ll take our stand.
It is time for the city of Albany to start having a real conversations about a safe, measured public health approach to decriminalizing one ounce of marijuana.
Hey, Lee County commissioners, it is easy to buy ambulances and fire trucks, but why can't you staff them?
Jennifer O’Malley Dillon and Kamala Harris both support mandatory buy-backs of what they consider assault type weapons. If you aren't registered to vote, get registered. Make sure the Senate can block these people. Vote!
Commissioner Young is at it again.
The Democrats want the police to come into your house and arrest you if you are not wearing a mask at your Thanksgiving dinner. Maybe we do need to defund the police.
In kindergarten I learned that red and blue make purple. YT must have been absent, failed coloring, or is color blind to what mixing colors creates. Georgia is purple, but that may soon change.
Everyone needs to beware the radical agenda of Ossof and Warnock ... including making affordable health care available to non-millionaires, ending tax shelters for hard-working millionaires and preventing U.S. Senators from using inside information to make a few million dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.