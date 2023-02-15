Is it just me, or is anyone else completely sick of having their kids woken up at all hours by these crazy loud cars and motorcycles flying down the street? Commissioners, stop giving yourselves raises and bickering with each other about trivial nonsense. Enough is enough.
So Pat Rioter is trying to change his image by sending in positive, uplifting squawks? The only problem is that he passed the point of no return a long, long time ago and can never shake being the racist, ignorant, buffoon everyone knows he is.
With that Atlanta D.A. ready to put out those indictments, the Trump Georgia Fake Electors better call one of the many elite Albany lawyers.
Morgan Freeman said it best: “You’re going to relegate my history to a month? Black history is American history.”
Give it up, Fletcher. The people in this country are too lazy and entrenched party loyalists to vote for anyone other than who they’re told to vote for. If that were not the case, we would not have the kind of gridlock we have now. Just forget that issue and write about music.
Why would the Democrats (Sanford Bishop) in the House not want the foreign tourists to be denied entry due to COVID vaccine requirements? There have no convictions regarding their constituents’ health.
Since when is discrimination against a white student what is best for the university?
Fletchers: The songs you recommended for Valentine’s Day brought back some sweet memories and reminded me of a lot of other songs that didn’t make y’all’s list. I loved the idea.
Our new policy: If it flies, it dies. Hang on to your Valentine’s Day balloon because if it gets away from you, Biden will shoot it down.
So far this year, the U.S. has had 67 mass shootings in 45 days.
So the Patriot, the biggest liar in the history of the Squawkbox, has the nerve to call someone a hypocrite? I guess they didn’t teach self-awareness in his Confederate schools. He is trying to deflect and project at the same time. You constantly lie, and I have to constantly beat you down. Signed, Yours Truly
There are roughly 423,000 NCAA women and men athletes competing. There are 32 “known” transgender athletes in the NCAA. That is .00007%. BTW, only one has won a championship, which was in swimming. Sounds like a real problem to me.
There is one National Anthem. Any more than that being sung by any number of “groups” is totally divisive. Stop this kind of crap. Be an American, that’s all, and show respect for all Americans.
So it took a multithousand-dollar missile to shoot down that weather balloon? What happened to Biden’s much-touted shotgun and buckshot for home defense? They should have sent Snoopy after it and saved money.
Why is an Arizona citizen being kept in jail for killing an illegal migrant being illegally on his property? America’s legal system needs to get back in step. Right now it seems to be upside down.
For young men that just got married: Remember that breakfast is a very important meal. Your wife may get upset if you’re not home by then.
Carlton, are you the best version of what you had to work with?
