Paul McCartney will be remembered as the greatest and most prolific songwriter in music, a multi-instrumentalist, singer and founding member of the greatest band of all time. His solo career and with Wings produced incredible hits; listen to “Live and Let Die,” “Let Me Roll It” and “Band on the Run” and you’ll be convinced. He is the Thomas Edison of music.
I totally agree with the squawker who said it is all about respect. The people who wear their pants with their behind hanging out just show they do not have respect for themselves or for anyone else. They have this “in your face” attitude and don’t care if someone is offended.
Obama JV team: “No, I didn’t cash a stimulus check, my income was too high.” Since when did military and cop pay exceed the stimulus guidelines?
Fletcher should not criticize Demetrius Young for doing what he said he’d do when he was elected: Look out for his people.
Several people say this is a free country and they have a right to not wear a mask. Yes it is a free country, and you have rights until it comes to doing harm to another person, such as spreading COVID-19.The Democrats have demolished any sense of reasoning in this country.
You mental lightweights, like a certain ex-Marine, who support Biden: You better be prepared to defend yourself when he takes away your guns, defunds the police, and lets violent criminals out of prisons.
Just a word to businesses: If I am in your restaurant and a nasty looking sagger walks in, I will immediately leave with or without my food. I have talked to more than 10 others who say they will do the same. Your so called “fashion” statement is just another reason this city has turned into a loser. One friend changed his mind about relocating here after a weekend tour of the “sights.”
Trump is not satisfied with his older fake Christians getting the virus. He is now going after our children.
Trump inherited a booming economy from Obama — FACT — and he has denied/ignored this pandemic. Now we have unemployment, bankruptcies, hospitalizations and deaths.
Anyone who feels they are owed slavery reparations due to their race is a fool. The closest you have been to being a slave is when you vote for a Democrat.
So you think the saggy pants ordinance should be done away with, Carlton? I guess you don’t mind seeing people’s underwear and worse by this hideous “fashion.”
Basement Joe talks the big talk hiding in his basement, but is scared to death to face Donald Trump face-to-face in a debate.
From the Russian Bolshevik revolution to the rise of Communism in China, cultural revolutions have always begun with simplicities like language, symbols, monuments, and art. This is happening in America and streets, schools, merchandise, and anything else that displays some form of American greatness is facing the wrath of the Marxist, socialist, Communist, Democratic mob.
While we’re at it, Carlton, let’s just get rid of “indecent exposure” laws. Seeing one’s genitalia doesn’t infringe on your civil rights, it’s just what you consider offensive. They’re both subjective.
