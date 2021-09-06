squawkbox@albanyherald.com
“Diapers and politicians should be changed often ... and for the same reason.” — Mark Twain
An Albany native’s handiwork appears in the Smithsonian. The bullet-riddled sign commemorating Emmitt Till’s murder is there for all to see.
Donald Trump has done Herschel Walker a disservice by convincing him to run for the U.S. Senate. All of Walker’s past woes — and his inadequacies — will be laid bare, and the public and media will turn him into a tragic figure. Sad what one person’s ego can do to mostly decent people.
Pearls Before Swine has another great comic in Sunday’s paper that everyone should read.
Thank you, Ms. Fletcher, for making Saturday’s vaccine event at your restaurant one that helped me see the importance of getting vaccinated. And thank you for your personal interest.
Squawker, just go to northwest Albany and ask 100 random people (not your three friends) if they’ve ever heard of Steve Earle or Los Lobos and to prove it by naming just one of their songs. Then you will understand.
Would a Trump supporter please explain what character traits of Donald Trump you admire or respect? This being the same guy who had sex with a porn star while his wife was nursing their first child.
I have a Waffle House story that will blow yours out of the water. I’ll just say that by the time we left one of the restaurants in central Georgia, firetrucks, police and members of a motorcycle gang were all on the scene. Sadly, though, no Kid Rock.
Kudos to the Dougherty County School System for all they are doing to keep the students and staff safe. Masks, desk partitions, partitions in the cafeteria, and sanitizing when the students leave are things that are allowing in-person education.
The article in Sunday’s paper was very good about Ms. Fletcher. She needs to be acknowledged for all that she has done for Dougherty County, and all the flack she has taken from some commissioners all these years. You cannot please everyone, but she has really bent over backwards to do what she could. I would have thrown the towel in long ago.
When I’m traveling and I want some late-night food, I always look for a Waffle House sign. Like you said: pretty good food, cheap. Plus you never know who — or what! — you’ll run into.
Wow, Republican hypocritic dogma featuring the word “lie” to describe anything? What a joke! Why word the Republican Legislature pass laws to prevent so-called fraud relative to voting? When you lose, as you did, you lie and call the results fraud, then change the rules so that what the majority of voters think will be swamped by Trumped-up laws.
Herschel Walker makes as much sense as a Senator than a wife-beating preacher with no experience.
Boushi was tailgating us on the way to church. Then passed us in a curve on a double yellow line. Bet they’re going to church too. Hmmmm. Maybe they need to listen to Jesus more often.
It was not a matter of who was scheduled to work. It probably was a matter of who showed up. These days, those that didn’t show were probably at that concert.
