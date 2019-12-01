squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Many right-wingers are saying God sent Trump. Using that same logic, God sent Pelosi to put Trump’s butt in jail after his impeachment.
Hilarious column on the radio wars. Cumulus officials, as Dr. Morgan said, are largely responsible for a failed business model. Maybe they should sit back, watch and listen before making idle threats.
The error of not using rate-based statistics and unchanging standards over time explains exactly why opposite sides can use the same “stats” to argue their positions. Police departments across the country don’t want to do it this way because it will make them (and their cities) look worse over time.
Thanks to Michael Fowler for calling a spade a spade. Time for some of the black elected officials to take a stand. No time to fault law enforcement. It is time to live by the slogan “Black lives matter.”
Why doesn’t anyone comment about Lee County football recruiting away three of their top players from Deerfield a few years ago?
Mr. Fletcher, I appreciate your interesting article today in continuing crime reporting series. I would be interested in noting the number of homicides, armed robberies, to date in 2019. Today’s article gathered info through 2018. Thanks for your diligence in informing our community.
Sorry to see that The Albany Herald is moving from that historic downtown building. It’s been a part of this community for decades, and it was reassuring knowing the paper was located in the heart of the city. Best of luck, though, in your new location.
Congressman: These people have money ties to Ukraine. Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi and her son Paul Pelosi. President Trump has none. Can you prove me wrong? You should not vote to impeach the president if you can’t show me, and the American people, hard evidence.
Interesting reading about the crime stats in Albany. Please keep digging into this issue; it’s the most important one in this city and no one else is discussing it.
Whether impeachment ends up helping the Democrats politically or hurting them, it is the right thing to do. No person can be above the law. The witness testimony of bribery, extortion or call it abuse of power is overwhelming. It had nothing to do with America’s best interests.
If the 2020 Democrats want to be elected, they must have a come to Jesus moment. Voters will not support open borders, free everything, socialism and high taxes.
The new assistant city manager should be promoted to city manager upon his arrival in Albany. He is a million times smarter than Subadan, and her moving on to somewhere like Dawson will be a win-win for the citizens and the city.
Deerfield better roll in a few athletes because of the insane decision to join the GHSA. They can’t even make the state semifinals in the GISA.
Recently had another outstanding meal with my wife at the Flint. Chef Glen served us a great Duck entrée, perfectly prepared and the type of meal not available anywhere else in Albany. As usual both Singfields came by to make sure all was well. Hope they make it, they sure are trying.