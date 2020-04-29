squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Someone has got to ask. Just where in the heck is all this money coming from and how in the heck will it be repaid?
Our airport is a vast improvement and makes a good impression for Albany, as does Procter & Gamble, Miller Brewing and M&M Mars. The incompetent city and county people continue to fail to impress big business to locate to the “Good Life City,” where crime is rampant, basic road maintenance is non-existent, the courts are indifferent and much of the populace doesn’t care to work for a living. Tough sell.
God bless the USA.
If Kemp is the smartest and bravest person in America, I’d hate to know the dumbest and most cowardly. Oh, that’s right, he resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C.
Welcome to New York City, home of the Statue of Liberty. Welcome to New Orleans, home of Mardi Gras. Welcome to Albany, Ga., home of COVID-19.
This may be new in an election year. Stacey Abrams is campaigning for VP spot with Democratic party presumptive nominee Joe Biden. In several interviews, she has made it clear that Biden must select a woman of color as his running mate.
To the Trump supporters who are mad at those of us who are making fun of his disinfectant comments: Relax. We’re just being sarcastic.
Thank you, Dr. Stubbs, for your voice of reason.
Where are all the Democratic women who claimed every woman must be believed when she claims sexual assault? Now that Biden has been named in a lawsuit, you don’t hear a word from them. The Democratic news networks have completely ignored the story.
“MIS” ... That seems the only ability SMRs have. As in MISrepresenting, MIScommunicating, MISleading or MISspeaking. No one said Trump told people to drink poison, but he did mention disinfectant and lighting, as evidenced by the number of people who called hotlines asking about it. One of the biggest weaknesses of SMRs is their inability to admit a MIStake. Signed, Yours Truly
To Gov. Kemp: When or you going to open my favorite bar? Because, governor, I don’t believe you drink alcohol.
We have the dubious honor of having an HBCU in Albany that has removed objective entrance requirements and correspondingly lowered grading standards when there was almost none to start with. Great job, Board of Regents. The ASU degree is now worthless to prospective private employers.
Hey, squawker, about the gang of unmasked folks at the grocery store: Now you know why Dougherty County leads the state in pandemic problems. Most of the citizens of the county do not have the ability to think. Bet we lead the (virus) stats right up to the end.
Gosh darn it, after reading the Cal Thomas opinion column in the Friday paper, I’m really going to have a problem in the November election in deciding on whether to vote for a candidate who sometimes makes gaffes or a candidate who continually lies to the American people, makes snap decisions and then backtracks on them, and who fires any of his appointees that tries to correct him.
At least the jail report is down to 1/4-page instead of a full page because of the shelter in place.
