To the outstanding Albany Police officers, Emergency Response Team and EMS: I would like to thank you for the awesome way you handled my medical emergency during the Christmas parade. Your professionalism was excellent, and the city should be proud of the way you handled the situation. My emergency was of a critical nature, but thanks to your handling the crisis properly, I received the medical attention that was needed.
Regarding Sundays editorial on local elections, specifically relating to the Bo Dorough campaign, you failed to indicate anything that his campaign did that would be defined as sleaze. You have insulted the character of this campaign's effort to make Albany a better place. An apology is in order. I suggest you look up the definition of sleaze so that you will be more cognizant of what that word means.
Amen as to the sleaze that made its way into our local election process. The Marietta debacle was bad enough, but it was the "keyboard warriors" spreading false rumors that was the sleaziest bit of politicking I've ever seen. When will people quit responding to "concerned citizens" whose only concern is to sow discord.
Bo's become a dictator in less than a week and not even being in office yet? Well, dang. He's better than I thought.
What in the world? Our HD 806 channel delayed the New England vs Kansas City game. Come on, man, get in the game.
Carlton, reading today's article, I became curious as to the true meaning of sleaze. Looking it up in dictionary, there was your picture. You are sleaze.
I finally ran into a Georgia fan. She said the Bulldogs got lost in "Fansville" and could not figure out how to get to Atlanta.
I’m no lawyer or Constitutional expert, but it seems to me that the heckler, interrupting and yelling as well as calling for votes are all part of the GOP’s defense plan for Trump. The ranking member, Mr. Collins’ assertion that it’s Mr. Schiff not Trump who refuses to testify is laughable. The only truth I heard from Mr. Collins is, “It’s all politics.” But according to him, that only applies to Democrats.
Let us once more make a high school diploma mean something. Quit handing them out like attendance certificates. Have a meaningful, 12th-grade evaluation test that must be passed to receive one. No pass, they get an attendance certificate.
The Democratic party should have to reimburse the government for all the money they have wasted on trying to get Trump.
To the squawker who mentioned Hillary Clinton: You are about 3-4 years too late with your post. Hillary is not a candidate in the 2020 race. Unlike the GOP, which most definitely is Trump’s party, the Democrats are not her party.
One squawker complained: "You’ve never seen a white hood in your life, squawker. Bet you’ve got an Antifa hood and uniform hanging in your closet. The Brown Shirts of the 21st century." I guess they were saying that Antifa, which stands for Anti-Fascist, is the equivalent of Hitler's stormtroopers. That level of ignorance shows that while they may have gone to history class one day, they didn't complete the course.