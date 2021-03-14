squawkbox@albanyherald.com
We have American kids that go to bed hungry and homeless people. They should be your first priority, Mr. President.
Chairman Cohilas, those 18-wheelers that are driving on Lily Pond, Goldenrod Alley and Gardenia are back. They left for three days and returned. These streets aren’t built for that kind of weight. This is how black communities turn into ghettos. A person that lives at the house is a police officer; that’s why the trucks are back. Please help this community remain nice and safe.
I think the Wash Lee article should be printed again, either on the front page or at least where guest columnists have their columns. It was in the Sports section, which I usually skip, but I saw it by chance. I bet a lot of people missed it, and it deserves to be read by everyone.
Four billion bucks for black farmers? You going to tell me that’s fair in anybody’s world? And the only people getting this money are black farmers? Unbelievable.
Fletcher, if you feel so bad about taking the stimulus money, give me a call. I’ll take it off your hands, guilt-free. I’ll send my number.
Have you seen the Biden T-shirts on the new wave of immigrants? I’ll bet a South American Latino capitalist entrepreneur (Jorge Soros?) advertised them on Amazon and all the Guatemalans, Venezuelans, Hondurans and Mexicans jumped on their iPhones, ordered them for their families before they arrived at the border. Better than a passport.
1500 people died today. 10 million are out of work. Millions are waiting for vaccine, thousands waiting in food lines. And Republicans voted against supporting people in need? Republicans are working on the estate tax because there’s nothing worse than millionaires losing their inheritance to taxes that support the country they live in.
Your open border to Mexico is disrespectful to families whose loved ones died of overdoses or violence from illegal immigrants.
I used to look forward each year to March Madness more than any other sporting event. This year, it’s just basketball games.
There aren’t enough real Christians in the Republican Party to feed one decent lion. That Masked Man
Biden has had his little time ... but our true leader is biding his time, waiting for the time he will return to his rightful place leading this country back to greatness.
Why can migrant kids be packed in tight quarters and our kids can’t go back to school? Our border agents have to deal with thousands of these kids, while our teachers refuse to teach.
Gas prices are going up because these scum-sucking oil barons in America and oil sheiks in the Middle East decided the world has recovered enough to start back paying their prices. You nimrods who want to blame it on Biden show your ignorance.
Why would anyone other than Trump bail out any of the 300 Capitol rioters that were arrested? They are his terrorists who followed his call to insurrection.
Loved the story about the Solar Surgeons. I like that they at least paid some attention to the environment, but we all know the tax breaks and lower utilities costs ruled the day. Still pretty cool; great drone photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.