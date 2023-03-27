squawbox@albanyherald.com
If you want an example of what happens when a want-to-be dictator undermines the rule of law to take control in a country, look to what is happening in Israel. This is what an America under Trump would look like.
The Wacko and the Kool-aid crowd held a rally in Waco. Can you really support this person, and his message and apocalyptic vision? It’s time for common sense to take the reins in the Republican Party.
Mall ... 15 shots, three in home with fingers on triggers: These are not home invaders, these are domestic, murderous terrorists, not to be sought after but hunted down, not arrested but eradicated. Society out of control. Damn! Where is a basketball court and free haircut when you need one?
No worry, judgmental squawker: I’ve only known the worship of my wife, family, God and the Holy Spirit during my life. No one we know worships any politicians or actors the way you all do. Maybe some college football seasonally. The Patriot
Someone in a position of authority handed out voting totals early on Election Day, and they should be forced to pay the price. With all this talk of voting corruption, we have a real example here, and it should be dealt with harshly.
Listening to some of the attendees at the Waco rally made me think of a quote from George Carlin: “Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large numbers.”
A giver has to set limits because the takers have none.
Looking at the things happening in our community — shootings in public places, high crime and poverty rates, corrupt politicians — we are all sheep. We take all of this with a non-caring attitude. We have to collectively decide to do something about it ... and we can start by getting rid of these do-nothing politicians.
“I just cleared out some space in the freezer” sounds more productive than “I just polished off a pint of ice cream.”
My Little League coach helped me at a time when I was having serious issues at home and both of my parents all but left me to fend for myself. I never became a great baseball player, but I was able to get my life together. This gentle, caring man will always be my coach.
I want Parliament-Funkadelic played at my funeral.
Yours Truly, let me burst your bubble. Your squawks are not at all complex; they are actually down-right simple, only being complex in your own hateful and racist mind.
The board of the Silicon Valley Bank had only one member with banking experience, but I am sure it was diverse.
Squawker, your claim is a blatant lie. Democrats have a historical, documented history of discriminatory actions toward organized religion in the USA. You lie and say our religion is used to foment hate and violence when you are the one talking and acting with extreme hate and animus. We will pray for your soul.
Please bring back the roadblocks as soon as you can, APD. The good, law-abiding people of this city appreciate you.
The apology from the Savannah Diocese seemed more self-serving than truly apologetic. We Catholics would like to know more of what’s being done rather than how sorry the church is.
