It isn’t socialism that ruined Cuba and Venezuela; it was (and is) totalitarian rule, a lack of democracy.
Let’s support the runners in the marathon this Saturday. Would like to invite you to support the Tift Park Community Market (located on the corner of Jefferson Street and Fifth Avenue) which will also open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open each Saturday until the end of October. See you there.
Is it really wise for Georgia, especially Albany, to be hosting a worldwide marathon with all this news about the coronavirus? The marathon officials have not announced any kind of public address that the runners should be tested before they are allowed to run around the whole Albany area, exposing God knows what and where. I personally don’t think this has been thought through very thoroughly.
18,000 Americans died from the flu and the media is silent. Six Americans have died from the coronavirus, and the media is trying to spread a nationwide panic.
Always remember, once you swear out a warrant against someone, you are the one that can be sued for false arrest.
It seems that Albany and all of southwest Georgia have already got caught up in the election name-calling and blind support of their candidates of favor. Here’s a thought: Go into this election with an open mind. Listen to what the candidates actually say and vote for the one who says he or she will actually do something for the country, not just him- or herself and special interests.
It was inevitable that the killer virus would make its way into the United States and spread throughout the world. Did anyone else read Stephen King’s “The Stand”?
WALB “News” is now nothing more than weather, commercials, and self-promotion with very little to offer in the way of local news.
Socialism is — public school, Social Security, public safety (police and fire), and Medicare. Republicans would be the first to complain if they lost these services.
To the Squawker who says there’s a financial crisis and wants Obama back: You must be missing your welfare checks.
Two men commit the same crime. One is deemed a hate crime by a judge who himself is subject to his own biases. In other words, it’s an opinion. The man who is charged with a hate crime receives a sentence three times longer for the exact same crime. This is not equal protection under the law. It is just the opposite. Hate crime legislation is thought crime legislation.
Please stop with this “Yours Truly.” Who cares what this clown thinks? Just an angry Democratic person bored with life. Go use your energy to help God instead of hate.
Since Wall Banger has been on the City Commission, he is spending money like a Democrat.
It is so appalling to see the Democratic candidates bash each other during the debates. They need to stop bickering and find some way to unify. The stragglers should drop out and get on Team Bloomberg. Joe Biden is good, but not progressive enough to take on Trump. Become a unified front and rally around Bloomberg, who has the strongest mindset and the money to topple Trump.
