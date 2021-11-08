squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The Herald loves to print the misinformed squawks by “That Vaccinated Man,” including the latest one telling others to “shut up.” I’d like the Herald to print this: Tell me to shut up to my face, Vaccinated Man. You name the place here in Albany, and I’ll be there.
10 November, Happy Birthday MCLB Marines; Point of the Spear, First to go, Last to know.
Kudos to George Suarez, his wife and daughter, and all employees for wearing masks indoors in the photos in two of his McDonald’s restaurants. He leads by example. To the folks attending the Albany Chamber of Commerce ceremony, not so much.
Wacktionary definition: Gullibusity – The tendency of someone to actually believe that Albany Transit hours are affected by “global driver shortages.” Closely related to bullfecalalism – A pervasive political scheme theory employed to hide and evade truth or mismanagement from unscrutinizing taxpayers.
Was really hoping we would play Awbarn in SEC championship. A perfect year would be kicking Awbarn’s butt twice in same year, then winning the national championship.
Finally! The AMA has a qualified and competent executive director.
Venom in the media directed against Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers for not being vaxed shows the sad state of affairs in our country. I’m with you, Aaron, your choice.
Want another example of Trump’s many lies? How about his saying he was invited to the Astros-Braves World Series Game 4? Not so. He asked to attend. Of course, since the Braves’ owner and management are such Trump lovers, Trump and the third lady were welcomed and given a luxury box.
Fletcher, I like it when you write about music. At least it’s something you know a little bit about.
George Suarez, thank you for sharing your story with Herald readers. Just when you think there are no more hard-working, deserving business owners in this upside-down world, we get to read about your success story. Congratulations on all you’ve accomplished.
This is scary. Someone actually wrote, and of course it was printed, the following: “Donald Trump is this country’s one true ordained leader and must be returned to power. ... We did not get it done on Jan. 6, it is not over, keep watching.” Trump ordained? This is what cults are about. These are direct statements showing how this group is seeking to overthrow the government of the United States.
How about “Mistra Know-It-All” by Stevie Wonder for columnists who incorrectly think they’re the smartest person in the room.
I have a new hero: George Suarez. Albany, you could do a whole lot worse than to emulate this man. Everything he has, he earned. Keep planting those seeds, Mr. Suarez. They’re producing some excellent fruit.
Trump’s fake Christians get very defensive when you question why they worship the most immoral man ever to hold the office of presidency.
Funny that when a Republican refuses to concede a race it is considered “extremely dangerous, extremely poisonous to our democracy.” Yet when a Democrat refuses to concede they just want to make sure every last vote is counted. Double-standard hypocrisy.
