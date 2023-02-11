squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Way to go, B.J. You are so right about this bickering we’re doing, especially locally. If we don’t support the people who are in office, our community is going to crumble. Thank you for staying involved in our community.
Again, Albany State complainer, why are you so stricken by this issue with the rapping quarterback? If you support ASU’s athletic program or the college in any way, then complain. If not, shut the hell up.
Here’s an idea: Give John White the Ray Charles Plaza and let him be responsible for the maintenance and repair.
Sanford Bishop is currently making the rounds in SWGA passing out checks. Being in Congress and knowing we are drowning in debt, he still continues to add to the deficit.
If I made one person smile today, my day wasn’t wasted.
Your company is spending thousands of dollars on a diversity program and is 93% white? Did you really think through your squawk before you posted it? I hope you and they are more effective in their other endeavors.
That’s a male summer tanager. The female is green, sometimes mixed with red. Two males were hit in front of my house; they do not fair well with roads.
Joe Biden said, “If you make less than $400,000 a year, you will not pay one penny in extra taxes” Yet he is sending his IRS agents to audit waitresses. How many waitresses make more than $400,000 a year?
Angie Perrett is a wonderful woman. I appreciate The Albany Herald telling her story and letting people know we have some great business owners in our community who deserve our support.
While watching the State of the Union Address, blue-collar Joe Biden played the heckling right-wingers, and they had no clue.
If Garland and Wray refuse to honor their subpoenas, put them in jail. They have to learn they aren’t gods.
To the lying Republican squawker who claims he handed out bubble gum last Christmas: We know you’re lying since Republicans don’t have a charitable bone in their bodies. I do know that the hatred in your heart was recognized, and one day you’ll get exactly what you deserve. The Equality Man
Marjorie Taylor Greene screaming at Joe Biden during the State of the Union address looked like Tanya Harding in a fur coat. That Vaccinated Man
I really got a kick out of Pat Rioter calling Democrats hypocrites, That’s worse than the pot calling the kettle black.
Angie Perrett, your story is a compelling one. Thank you for sharing it.
When does the city plan to remove the burned-out-house eyesore on Third Avenue? It’s been months since it burned.
Who sold American property to China? Was there a vote taken, or did one person or company decide to sell property to China? The identification of those responsible needs to be made to the citizens of America. Knowing the names will hopefully eliminate this happening again.
RINO wrestler, it is certainly absurd for you to compare Jan. 6 to the 24/7, 365-day-a-year selfish and discriminatory effort the Democratic Party is making to convert America into their own personal Fantasy Island. And, newsflash, you all have no room whatsoever to call anyone else a liar.
