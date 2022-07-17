squawkbox@albanyherald.com
So, county employees will leave if they don’t get a raise? Bye bye. Go get a real job in the private sector.
“There is nothing wrong with the world that better human beings cannot fix.” (John Slone Dickey, Dartmouth, 1946). “Are you the better human beings that the world has been waiting for?” (Jim Yong Kim, Dartmouth, 2010). Well, am I? (me, 2022)
Pat-Riot is getting what he and Trump, as the epitome of narcissistic behavior crave, attention. I would say ignore him and he will go away. But, like cancer, if you can catch it in the early stages it’s generally treatable. Inoculate yourself; it’s easy. Half of what either of them says is the platform of supremacists and extremists. The rest is supporting lies.
It was interesting reading Stacey Abrams comments during her trip to southwest Georgia. I think she read too many stories praising her for her national exposure. It was time for her to get back to Georgia and address the issues here. Thank you for the story.
Modern slaves are not in chains. They are in debt.
Republicans should be offended at how stupid their leaders think they are. One ad accuses Sen. Warnock of voting for a bill that funds projects in other states. Members of Congress vote on federal budgets, not just projects for their own states. Any intelligent person knows that. But then again, look at who those ads are aimed at. The Equality Man
God bless the teachers and administrators at St. Teresa’s Catholic School. It’s nice to know there are still schools that focus on religious education as well as other topics. I wish I’d had the opportunity to send my kids to high school there when they were coming along.
Honest and factual editorial about how poor of a candidate Herschel Walker is and what the country would think of Georgians if we elected this football star to the U.S. Senate.
Great quote from Gandhi! Let’s use it to prevent ourselves from further punishment. Trump and all his minions should be sent packing. Have we not had enough of him and others like Greene, Scott, Loudermilk, et al? Kemp is bad news. But Herschel Walker, you have to be mentally impaired to cast a vote for him as Senator.
Typical hatchet job on Herschel, Carlton. Agreed, he is a very weak candidate, but we have a sitting president that you could say almost exactly the same things about. He is an embarrassing joke, and the strongest disparaging thing I have heard you say about him is “He might be letting us down.” C’mon man, be a real journalist.
The best anti-depressant has four legs, a wagging tail, and unconditional love.
We need a moratorium on political ads as they have in Europe until just before the election. Can’t stand this constant barrage for four months.
Biden’s Secretary of Transportation says everyone should go and buy an electric vehicle and not complain about the high gas prices. What the idiot doesn’t understand is not everyone can afford $60,000 for an electric car. What can I say, its the Biden administration.
If Cordele can recall a city commissioner, why can’t Dougherty County recall a chairman?
