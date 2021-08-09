squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Same old story: 9-year-old shot and killed while sleeping in his bed. Thugs that don’t care where their bullets go nor whom they hit. And if the shooters are caught, here’s betting they all have arrest records a mile long, maybe even out of jail on bond or on probation. When are the DAs and judges going to put them in jail and keep them there?
Donnie T’s behavior after losing the election is like the captain of the Titanic shouting, “What iceberg? ... Full speed ahead!”
COVID-19, delta and lambda variants sure as tooting came from the Wuhan Lab in China, not the farmers market. It’s past time for the Chinese to start paying for killing our citizens and others around the world for their negligence. We should seize any and all Chinese assets in the U.S. for payment.
Thank you, Albany Herald, for Sunday article on native plants. Would love anything about nature. We need a lot more nature and less politics.
If the U.S.P.S. wanted to save gas and cut down on air travel and air pollution, the solution is simple. Have your mail carriers deliver the mail using horses and buggies.
To the squawker that says seniors benefit from paying local school taxes: I wish you would explain how. Fifty years of owning homes and paying highest property taxes in the state and never a child in school does not seem quite fair. Commissioners talk of spending money on recreation when they should be talking about cutting taxes for seniors.
I got a bottle of the Highway Vodka with Hemp Seed. Good stuff. I was fascinated to read the story about the guys who created it. One of those good-to-know kind of stories.
I think Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen are the two greatest musical poets of all time.
Washington’s non-leaders are nothing more than rudderless ships driven by the winds of pluralistic mobs whose only sense of what is right, moral, ethical and rational comes from their individual experiential opinions, self-interests, and worldviews. Rejecting all higher authority and vision, this is America.
I love the United States of America, don’t you? Well, then if you don’t, then I’m sure you can find a country that maybe you could love, and good luck with that.
Carlton, I have a slightly different take on Dylan’s music. My No. 1 (and only) rule is to only listen to it when someone else sings it. Brilliant songwriter, but mediocre singer, and all the harmonicas, violins, and guitars in the world won’t change that. As for his social impact, I only listen to music and watch movies for entertainment and to be uplifted.
Sunday’s Herald front page: Gun violence and alcohol ... what a combination! Plus, more and more retail outlets applying for a booze license. Am I the only one that can draw a connection between the two?
I believe the term is simply RHINOs, not RHINO Republicans. To use the latter is redundant. It shows that the one who used it needs a basic writing course. Cheney and Kinzinger are among the few House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Clearly they are not RINOs.
