How stupid can Dougherty County Commissioners be? Offering $300 for people taking a COVID shot. You are just asking for our drugstores to be overrun with people going to get a shot that may have already gotten one. Do you really believe they will tell the truth when asked if they have had one already?
Our County Commission has agreed to make an outright coerced payment to county employees to get vaccinations to keep others safe from a deadly virus. Our commissioners were OK with the payment since it is not coming from county funds but from the ARP Act. That is still our tax money, and to pay them is wrong. It borders on an extortion payment.
It blew me away when I read this morning that only 68 of 650 Dougherty employees have been vaccinated. This is selfish and unacceptable. Of course, now they will get $300 for getting the vaccination. The people that did the right thing and got vaccinated got no money, and the people that did the wrong thing and did not get vaccinated will receive $300.
$300? You are kidding, right? Want to manage self-insurance, then furlough without pay non-vaccinated employees and refuse to self-insure pay their COVID medical bills as illness due to self-negligence. Plenty of eager replacements cross the border every day. So much for leadership, management, accountability and responsibility in this asylum.
It would seem to me the Masked Man is having an identity crisis and wants to be two people at the same time. That’s about par for the course when it comes to people like him. I wonder how many different identities he claims. Seems to be all the rage these days. Congratulations on being a good little sheep, Masked Man. Baaaaaaa.
Hats off to Tim Tebow for even finding the energy to try out for the Jacksonville Jaguars this year. He’s how old? Tebow has proven to be a very good football player, multisport athlete and professional promoter, all rolled into one. Go Gators!
The Chinese are lying to everyone about the Wuhan lab again. They have murdered Americans and others all over the world with their obvious negligence. It is past time to seize Chinese assets and impose harsh restrictions on their trade.
Congratulations to Matt Fuller for his common sense in deciding to leave the most dysfunctional Albany City Commission in years. Best of luck in the future.
Adam Inyang, you may have fooled Fletcher into believing you’re a “young leader” in this community, but from everything I’ve seen, you’re nothing but a blatant racist.
Where are our elected officials that went door to door and had cookouts to get their messages out to vote for said candidate? Why don’t they do the same and have the Phoebe mobile unit in the neighborhood giving vaccinations. They used their influence and volunteers to get votes; now use that same influence to have people take vaccinations.
Biden was absolutely correct getting us out of Afghanistan, no matter how ugly it looked. The Afghanistan president fled and his military would not fight against the Taliban. Why should we sacrifice blood and treasure for people who will not do the same?
