Taxpayers demand to know: What is the over trillion-dollar, annual, all-inclusive cost each year imposed on and paid by taxpayers for the open borders and illegal immigration? How much does the enforcement, support, medical, schooling, housing, feeding, administration, legal, crime, etc. cost? Do you know? Your Congress doesn’t.
Say what you want about the trophy you won as a kid, I am still proud of my Honorable Mention Green Ribbon 60 years later.
Big whoop on homestead tax exemption. When used in tax computation, the $2,000 exemption’s value reduces property taxes by about $86 in Dougherty County. Or about 14 of Carlton’s mojo lattes.
I’m a Mike McCoy fan. He went through the system in Dougherty County, earned his position through hard work. To have him so shabbily treated by these three commissioners is a disgrace. They think of themselves as anointed, but their elections were fish in a barrel.
Brian Kemp criticizes the president in every speech he makes, but he sure likes spending the money the president brought to Georgia.
Squawker, if you are on the verge of collecting welfare and food stamps it’s due to your sorriness and has nothing to do with Joe Biden.
Chairman Cohlias, you will be missed. You put Dougherty County first and got us money and help when we needed it. Thank you.
All you people who do nothing but pi — and moan don’t see that you are a large part of what’s wrong with Albany. There are so many good things going on here — things that the overwhelming majority of cities our size don’t have — but rather than celebrating, embracing and, especially, supporting these things, you only gripe.
I was disturbed to read in The Herald recently that Dougherty County is the only county that appoints its tax director rather than elects him or her. With our high taxes and other issues, I’m wondering if cronyism has become an issue here.
Trumpsters are outraged when a black athlete takes a knee in protest. But they’re OK when Trump terrorists use a flagpole with the American flag attached to attack the Capitol and law enforcement on Jan 6.
I remember reading in the paper about a year ago that the new owners planned to make some improvements to the Albany Mall. We’re still waiting. Albany used to be a hub for Christmas shopping, primarily because of the mall. Now, people are conspicuously staying away in droves.
Hunter Biden has a new painting on the market priced at $225,000. If you think the price is high, you should meet the painter.
I work in a downtown business, and I’ve noticed lately that there are some disturbed people wandering around, talking — loudly — to themselves and shouting profanities. Are the police “protecting their rights” by not getting them off the streets for creating a public nuisance? You want to revitalize downtown? Start there.
I would hope that, even though it’s probably disheartening to lose to a person of such low character, that our commission chairman would not give up on service to our community. If we survive four years of Heard, hopefully there will be someone waiting to pick up the pieces.
