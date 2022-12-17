squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Taxpayers demand to know: What is the over trillion-dollar, annual, all-inclusive cost each year imposed on and paid by taxpayers for the open borders and illegal immigration? How much does the enforcement, support, medical, schooling, housing, feeding, administration, legal, crime, etc. cost? Do you know? Your Congress doesn’t.

