Kinda funny that these local yokels in the Squawkbox talk about how old Biden and Sanders are when their god is getting on up there and has been showing signs of dementia since he took office.
Yes, squawker, the gods of greed and racism may have sent us Trump, but not the God of the Bible.
I sure hope the squawker who keeps saying Trump needs to be president for life and all of our country’s problems will be solved if everyone just blindly follows him is being sarcastic. Otherwise, I worry that squawker could be our next mass shooter, what with mass shootings being nothing but a mental health problem and all. (Now, that was sarcasm.)
Now we have these four House females speaking out with lies about a country that has not done them any harm. Then they want to be invited to that country after they spoke about their feelings. I am happy they have been rejected as politicians. It’s time to get tough with these foreign-minded politicians and stop taking what they say without speaking back. It will be interesting to see if they get reelected in the next go-around.
Ms. Super Christian, we don’t live in a democracy but a Republic. And if you try to run us out, we will sic AOC plus three on you.
Let us talk about the good life, Democrats. Look at Chicago — killing; San Francisco — homeless and filth on streets. Don’t forget about L.A., California, with homeless and human excrement on the streets. We’ve got New York City, where they attack the police and get away with it. All are Democratic-controlled cities. That tells me what Democrats are.
Let’s all get behind the young lady from Lee County and support the “purple out” at the LCHS football game. She’s right: Alzheimer’s is an insidious disease, and we need to support the group looking for a cure.
Why should ASU be any different than the rest of the colleges and universities when it comes to housing? There will always be more students on campus than there is housing. My grandson just started at Auburn, and he had to get an apartment. Oh, I forgot. ASU is an HBCU, and they expect to be more than “equal” than others.
Listening to Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams is like listening to an old 45 record. Side A, bunch of noise and Hillary crying about losing her election. Side B, more noise and Stacey crying about losing her election. Side A or B, it’s like listening to a broken record. Wah!
Times have changed, but I still love getting The Albany Herald. They give us local news and report on stories that matter to the people here. And while there aren’t many of them anymore, there are still some good writers at the paper.
Republicans don’t have to vote for Trump. We do have a choice. Think about it. Dump Trump!
I have a question for some Democrat to answer, even Rep. Bishop: Why did our government let people like the so-called squad into this country? It seems like there are people in this country that want to destroy our democracy. I know there are Muslims that want that.
When Trump gets our American troops out of Afghanistan, that will be the end of the C.I.A. and their heroin trade.