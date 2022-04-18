squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Over the past 12 months of the Biden regime, inflation has skyrocketed 8.5%, outpacing wage gains by 2.9%. That inflation has flooded every area of American life, from gas (up 48%), airfare (24%), furniture (16%), to milk (13%).
DWS is now begging for donations and hosting “open houses.” The writing is on the wall.
Democrats are up in arms with the thought of Elon Musk taking over Twitter. They have used it to blatantly censor conservative speech while allowing hate speech that fits their narrative. The idea that Musk would level the playing field has them shaking in their boots.
Today’s children and tomorrow’s adults may not be able to read, write and do basic math, but they will be well-versed in gender ideology.
The Chinese government was furious when Trump removed America as a signatory to the UN Small Arms Treaty. Biden plans to sign. China is working to take over America. 100 million Americans own 400 million guns, and China wants us unarmed prior to their takeover.
Keep banging your head and beating that drum, Fletcher. You’re not going to find many people who think the way you do.
SMRs are stupid enough to believe being called woke, leftist or liberal is an insult. I wear all three labels proudly as I would rather be a woke liberal than some close-minded idiot whose life is limited due to their antiquated ideas and outdated belief system. Adapt or die. SMRs didn’t adapt and that’s why their party is dying. Signed, Yours Truly
I wish more of our citizens had the work ethic that Cleveland Shannon has. Our unemployment rate would be at 0. Thank you for sharing this young man’s story.
Was watching Fox News and Newsmax. I was told repeatedly that, “War is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength.” I decided to change to Cartoon Network. I found Looney Tunes more informative. The message is to seek balance. If you have to consume Fox and Newsmax, watch something more believable then write your squawks.
Thanks, Carlton. Today’s Sunday Herald had both the comics and Parade magazine. 80% of Sunday’s papers usually have only one of the two or none at all. I guess it is an Easter present.
Reading with interest all of the speed bump requests, I would suggest them on Dawson Road in the city limits. Maybe it would slow down the jacked-up pickups of the wannabe cowboys and cowgirls from 70-80 to 50-60 ... but then again, probably not.
Yes, Cam Newton is a cave man. Who would think someone so young would be stuck in the ’50s when it comes to his view of women? According to HuffPost, that 2017 encounter with female reporter Jourdan Rodrigue was especially rich. He said, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”
Grocery scarcity and high price is solved; Biden is laying enough eggs for us all and Albany’s have hatched with its chickens of debacled sewers, trails and transits coming home to roost. Taxpayers just passively have to swallow and pay for it. Concluding after rational digestion, the end results are sadly always the same.
If laws worked to deter crime, the prisons wouldn’t be overflowing.
