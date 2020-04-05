squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
So our governor just learned that people that are infected but not experiencing symptoms can pass on and infect others. My goodness, this old 89-year-old knew this almost a month ago. My impression is he is just using this as an excuse for not imposing a statewide lockdown when needed weeks ago.
I am a 73-year-old male going on my third week of quarantine, and I am proud to say that I have not watched a single minute of “The View” or a Hallmark movie. However, I have watched so many reruns of “Law&Order” and “Criminal Minds” that I am thinking of applying to take the Georgia Bar exam.
Hey Will Geer, why don’t you start by telling everyone how many fake Facebook profiles you have as members? Most of your admins are fake. Part of your own rules are no fake accounts. If someone is arguing with an “Admin,” the likelihood is that it is just Will Geer, trying to act like someone else. Trying to act as important as only he thinks he is.
For once, I agree with Mr. Fletcher. Anyone who tests positive, their name should be given to the newspaper. If I have been around that person, I could get tested. Just like the funeral home involved. The person who delivered flowers could have been exposed and not know it. Simple-minded Albany.
Bo Dorough should not in any way represent a client who is suing one of the city’s largest employers. The mayor of a city suing its largest employer is perfect fodder for the late-night talk show wits ... who all think Georgia is a backward state anyway. I guess this gives them more proof.
Anti-Trump Squawkers: After reading all your negative daily comments during this time, you make me throw up. Your kind of thinking is the very reason this city looks the way it looks: run down and low-class. Do something worthwhile that’s positive instead of spreading your hatred.
So good to see the number of people recovering from coronavirus; thanks Phoebe for sharing these stats and stories.
I am so glad I voted for Bo. I’m proud of his leadership. I can’t wait to vote for him again. Albany needed Bo Dorough.
Having some states lock down and not others is like having a peeing section in a swimming pool.
Look on your package of frozen fish, and if it is made outside of the USA, do not buy it or eat it.
First Trump stood down the Pandemic Response Team on the National Security Council two years ago; second, in November 2019 he ignored the serious virus threat until February 2020; third, he hasn’t supported the states enough with supplies. He is more worried about the economy that he inherited than the people who voted for him. Yet he takes no responsibilities for his failure to keep up all us safe. Trump has dropped the ball. He is no Truman.
Squawker, we all know now the greatest gift a Republican running for office could ask for is stupid voters.
Can we finally address the fact that Cohilas and the establishment like to whine when Will Geer points out their transgressions? Trying to tie it to Bo’s representation of Will in a separate and preceding legal matter makes Mr. Cohilas look more ignorant than he already did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.