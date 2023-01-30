squawkbox@albanyherald.com
With all the immature bickering between Republican and Democratic parties, I’m a proponent of more independent party candidates that have less party motivation and more focus on the United States.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Oh my! I thought Stetson Bennett could do no wrong.
Loved the squawk about the piccolo player. (I remember the joke!) I agree. Luke Bryan’s early success continues to enhance his current music and his outsized ego. I bet — horrors — he wouldn’t even deem to drive on a dirt road now.
I am lazy, chubby, and cynical. I love food, naps and coffee, and I hate Mondays, people and exercise. I never thought I would grow up to be Garfield.
Immigration laws are the only laws that are discussed in terms of how to help people who break them.
Maybe a better name for this forum would be The Cracked Pots.
The groundbreaking ceremonies recently at Phoebe were great news. While city and county officials sit twiddling their thumbs (or some other similar activity), Phoebe is moving this community forward.
America needs a law prohibiting the sale of property to Russia or China. Why are we allowing China to buy American property?
Fletcher, what makes you such an expert on Luke Bryan’s music? He is one of the biggest entertainers in the world. Sounds to me like you’re jealous of his success. Why would he want to be interviewed by you?
God created man and woman. Lunatic Democrats created all the other 57 genders they think exist.
Can you believe it, the Trump Chaos Caucus wants to create a national sales tax of 30% on everything we buy?
Why were Americans told to lower AC usage on hot days to prevent overwhelming the electric grid while simultaneously being told to trade in gas cars for electric vehicles?
Politicians are the same all over: They promise to build a bridge even where there is no river.
Demetrius Young is pushing what ought to be called the “Hypocrite Act.” It’s one where he attempts to do away with legitimate businesses because he thinks it will win him a few votes, while he is engaged in recreational activities that are illegal.
We need a decent radio station around here.
Now is the time to push those indecisive relatives and friends to take that job they liked or were offered. Employers need people now, and our economy needs that payroll and much more to push back at recession. Do your part. Help the family. Get a job. Build your future.
How many south Georgia dirt roads must Carlton walk down before he admits he is totally lost?
Another lying, uneducated SMR lying about Cartel-style executions in the U.S. Care to name even one? Instead of blaming Biden and Democrats for some fictitious event, blame Trump and the Republicans for the insurrection and loony politicians like MTG, Boebert and Gosar. Signed, Yours Truly
These Urban Elite Squawkers only impress themselves. Spend time on a real hobby.
You go to Jimmy’s Hot Dogs and buy 10 hot dogs, nine moon pies, three bags of Cheetos, and six root beers. If you eat nine hot dogs, seven moon pies, three bags of chips, and drink five sodas, what do you have? No self-control.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970.
Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
