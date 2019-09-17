Confused squawker, the heroin, crystal meth and designer drug trade is exploding in cities and towns of every size and demographic across this country. You should thank those "Narcs" who protect your family every day from this plague. Get a clue.
Chuck Lingle lived a life based on service, and he was a genuinely good man. We haven't seen many like him in Albany in recent years, and it's not likely we'll see many like him in the future. Rest in peace, sir.
Although bad to do, the commandment doesn't say don't cuss. You should learn what vain means. It should come easy to you.
Trump has told his fake Christians in his administration not to corroborate by providing any documents or testimony to the oversight committees. What is your master hiding?
Rep. Nadler seems to think he is speaking for the American people, but he won’t accept emails from anyone outside his district. Why do you suppose that is? The chicken is afraid to hear anyone else’s opinion. They aren’t the Democratic party, they are the socialist party. Hey, Comrade.
It is time for those states with legal marijuana sales to put a trace agent in the legal marijuana so it can be identified as such, compared to the illegal marijuana.
There are none so blind as those Trump worshipers who will not see.
Alan Mauldin's stories on farming in our region are very informative and timely. We think we're an "urban" city and state, but the No. 1 business throughout Georgia is agriculture. Thank you, Mr. Mauldin.
Something liberals do: Claim there is a gender pay gap and then say there is no such thing as gender.
Candidate forum? More like an opportunity for our felonious candidate to spout his outdated and unworkable ideas. It's ridiculous to think this man wants to be mayor, but then again, we already have one Marion Barry in office in Dougherty County.
Under Roger Marietta's leadership, Albany has become that shining city on the Flint.
Hey, Squawker, quit harping on your so-called "inside information" about Ed Rynders. What about Winfred Dukes, one of the most corrupt individuals this community has ever seen? That's where we need an investigation.
Squawker talks about the nation's deficit. Just vote in one of these Democratic candidates and watch the deficit double.
Had to spend about half a day at Phoebe Putney with spouse while they ran tests. Probably had to deal with about 20 people through the process, and 18 out of the 20 were so grossly obese I don't see how they perform their jobs.
From guns to plastic straws, the only thing legal in California is being there illegally.
The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left. Bible; Ecclesiastes 10:2.
We have a president warning the people of Alabama about the hurricane coming at them, causing a panic among the many in Alabama who believe every word he says, and then he orders scientists to cover up his dumb remarks or risk losing their jobs. What a leader.
Trump in 2020 ... 2024 ... 2028 ...
Looks like the Dougherty County Commission is trying to price use of its parks out of people's price range.