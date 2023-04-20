squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I think I spoke too soon. Two young cheerleaders in Texas mistakenly got into a vehicle that looked similar to their friends. And you guessed it, another, “Good Guy” with a gun shot them both. Insanity.
We are all, individually and collectively, a broken humanity, both victim and dispenser of the presence of evil and tragedy of circumstance and in that deserving of compassion and grace toward one another. Let us, however, not excuse nor fail to vigorously confront that very evil that has brought us here.
If it’s OK for the president to consort with porn stars and hookers, it should be OK for a transgender person to seek their happiness as well.
Do you really think that the people with carts full of unhealthy foods at the market are all food stamp shoppers? I guess you do.
Sorry, Fletch, if you’re born a male/man/him, no amount of woke journalism nonsense or surgery can change you/him/he into her/she. Don’t go Bud Light with the Herald because of your inability to be apolitical.
Captain Bonespurs would not serve in the Vietnam war. He was a coward. His digital trading card depicts him as a superhero. What do the sheep think?
These “good guys with guns” are racking up some impressive numbers lately. What’s your excuse for them ... I’m sure you have one.
Joe Biden sounds like a broken record. He keeps saying over and over that today’s Republicans are not your father’s Republicans. One thing is for sure: Today’s Democrats are not your father’s Democrats.
APD is half-staffed, but we have the money to hire a deputy chief?
We can spend $1 million more than was allotted for a morgue that is not needed, but we can’t spend money to provide the people of Putney with a recreation facility? I guess it’s not what is needed, it’s who you know on this board.
I think it’s official. The election denier is hosting the start-up MAGA campaign conclave and conversation with a former senator. The cycle has rotated. Georgia 1950s-style politics has returned.
God made males and females to populate the earth. Democrats made transgender to help themselves win elections. They will answer for it.
Fox News has proven once again why they cater to the uneducated. If you only watch Fox, you wouldn’t know they lost $800 million in a lawsuit for lying. You wouldn’t know about the ethics violations of a Supreme Court justice. You would know about a sham NYC hearing and about Bud Light. Signed, Yours Truly
Sticker shock is the way of the world, Fletcher. But then, it’s not the ’70s anymore.
You Trump worshipers are pretty amazing, and not in a good way. You complain about a story about the triumph of will of a transgender person, yet you clamor to hear more about your hero and his crooked business deals, insurrection and dalliances with porn stars. Such fine Christian folks.
Equality Man, that’s a show-stopper. No reparations here until hades freezes over. Better get two tickets to your beloved San Francisco, and please take that miserable hate monger Yours Truly with you when you go.
It is time the media stopped giving these shooters their 15 minutes of fame.
