squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To the squawker who is “very sad to learn” that B.J. Fletcher was “voted out:” She wasn’t voted out. There’s a runoff of Nov. 30th. Go show your support then.
So Lorenzo Heard gave Colette Jenkins $1,000 for her campaign running for city commission. One of his church members probably worked very hard to make $10 or $20 to throw into the offering plate last Sunday at Greater Second Mount Olive. And these preachers continue to fleece the flock.
I don’t know if it’s true that B.J. Fletcher was “our best ever commissioner.” I have only lived in Albany for about two years. But even if she were, she had to work with her fellow commissioners to get anything accomplished. Perhaps Ward III voters simply wanted a change.
Didn’t Darrell Sabbs receive a grant to help struggling minority students? It was not a success, and the money disappeared with no benefits to students.
Hopson’s “Back Better” is a euphemism for “broke forever.” Acknowledging the many causes, much of child poverty is caused by having children for which one cannot/will not raise and support. Hopson’s socialistic Democrats would rather have taxpayers assume the ever-widening, escalating debt burden than holding accountable the irresponsible.
When I kept silent about my sin, my body wasted away through my groaning all day long. — Psalm 32:3
Is it a requirement for pro athletes to wear necklaces now? Some baseball players could probably get down the line a lot faster if they didn’t have 10 pounds of gold hanging around their neck. Serves no purpose, and they spend as much time adjusting and fiddling with them as they do with their batting gloves after they take a pitch and the bat never moved from their shoulder. Enough.
It’s a disgrace that a do-nothing like Demetrius Young is on our city commission. He does nothing but spread racism while living off the taxpayers of Albany. He is a sham.
B.J. Fletcher did not lose the Ward III city commissioner race. There will be a runoff. If you value all Commissioner Fletcher has done for Albany, vote for her on Nov. 30.
To the SMR who quoted scripture, namely Matthew 5:22: If you really want to go there, here is a verse for you. Titus 1:16: They profess to know God but deny him by their actions. They are detestable, disobedient and disqualified for any good work. SMR, don’t ever question my knowledge of scripture, as you are the one in danger of hell fire. Signed, Yours Truly
Hank and Knucksie are smiling down from Heaven today. Braves win!
When woke Coke pushed to move the All-Star game from Atlanta, it wasn’t hard to pour the last three Coke products in our house down the drain. To honor the Braves for winning the World Series, I bought four 2-liter bottles of Coke Vanilla, caffeine-free, sugar-free (one for each win) and poured them down the kitchen sink. Congratulation Braves and to the city of Atlanta.
Alright Dougherty County and Albany commissioners, waiting on my notification of a $200 credit toward property taxes for getting my vaccines ahead of the so-called incentives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.