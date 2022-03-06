squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Again, with the USPS. Had an incoming package arrive in Tallahassee. Then it arrived in Albany. Then it arrived in Tallahassee ... Again! They should start delivering in clown cars.
It appears the General Assembly is more interested in protecting hog farms from lawsuits then it is in protecting the Okefenokee Swamp from harmful mining operations.
I mailed a birthday card to a very good friend in Fort Gaines, Ga. She received it two weeks later. It was addressed correctly and had the usual Tallahassee stamp.
As long as the GOP keeps electing people like Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Green, Democrats will look like geniuses.
Sorry, Fletcher, you and your so-called politically astute friend know nothing about Georgia politics. The state of Georgia is a red state and will remain a red state. The 2020 elections woke up the true Georgians.
Are the marathon runners going to bring in a new strain of a bio-weapon into the city, and officials blame it on blacks at a funeral from Atlanta?
What a clever and entertaining idea by the symphony, to work with the local choral groups before they head to NYC. Claire Fox Hillard truly is a maestro of note, and we’re fortunate to have him.
Margaret T. Green is a piece of trash and an embarrassment to the state of Georgia. How can we get rid of her?
You would gladly pay $10 a gallon for Russian oil to help save Ukraine? Wow, you’re dumb. We want our oil, not foreign oil. We have enough oil to last us 1,000 years. We don’t want red lithium Chinese electric cars either. Speak for yourself, Mr. $10 Russian gasoline.
How in the heck can a union endorse a Democrat? (They’re) folks that want to take that raise you got your members away in taxes and gave it to non-union folks who don’t work.
Confuse your doctor by putting on rubber gloves at the same time he does.
Let us hope that Georgians return to common sense this election cycle. If so, those politicians that believe in a democracy will be elected. That being the case, most and I do mean most, Republicans speaking the words from their puppeteer cannot be elected.
My family and I had a great weekend in Albany. We got here Friday night and attended the Gary Allan concert, my wife and I ran in the marathon while our kids cheered us on, and we spent much of the afternoon at the downtown festival before heading home. Very nice job, Albany.
The moronic decision by the Biden administration to outright refuse to increase oil production here at home may be the dumbest yet. While climate change is happening, our economy, safety and way of life cannot be changed overnight. How high does gas need to be to get every voter’s full attention? The Patriot.
Is it 2024 yet? We desperately need a president.
The more there are Fox News viewers in this area, the more the illiteracy rate goes up.
In Ukraine, the younger generation is standing up and fighting for their country. In the USA, our younger generation citizens fights against our own country. Just think if the USA was Ukraine, our younger generation citizens would be helping Russia. Really sad.
