One thing Albany officials are right about: Charlie Peeler is indeed a huge benefit to this community and all of Georgia.
OK Squawker, you obviously feel you know the real reason why Ed Rynders resigned, and the rest of us don’t. How about an explanation?
I guess the rest of the nation now knows what we’ve known all along: Real football is played in the South.
Remember Prohibition? It still doesn’t work. Fight drug violence; legalize marijuana. Join N.O.R.M.L. today!
I’m amazed that Johnny Isakson is being made out to be a “nonpartisan” politician. He voted with Trump 100 percent of the time and only questioned the president when he made unkind comments about John McCain. Isakson was about as nonpartisan as Trump’s blind followers.
80% of white Evangelicals continue to support Trump. They believe in talking snakes and that God sent Trump to save America. This proves you truly can’t fix stupid.
Why didn’t James King include anything about the superiority of his race as one of the reasons he’s so healthy? Taking advice from this guy makes about as much sense as joining the Ku Klux Klan.
Cellphones are indeed amazing, but you can’t slam one down in the receiver like you could a good old dial-up phone when you want to show your anger at a caller. Do that to a cellphone, and you’re out a few hundred bucks.
Apparently, someone got their panties in a bunch because I criticized an 82-year-old squawker for incorrectly using the word oxymoron. In the first place, to treat them differently because of their age is discrimination. I too am a military and war veteran as well as a retired professional. I believe you when you say you have forgotten a lot about the Constitution, the English language and logic, that is apparent in your writing. I also believe that you never bothered to learn those concepts.
We’re ready for the new radio station. Radio here sucks!
I wonder how these so-called Christians are going to answer for their blind allegiance to Trump when they meet their maker. That thing about “putting no other gods before me” must have slipped their minds.
Why do the least diverse states with the least number of children in poverty even have children in poverty? Diversity doesn’t cause poverty. It’s because of the area’s economy, stupid. Poverty is color-blind and affects every group of people. Education, living wages, and adequate health care fight poverty. Stop the blame game.
I am no longer on a diet. It is now an adjusted eating plan.
I really do not think the Democratic squawkers understand. For those of us that hate everything the Democrats stand for, it is not because we are Trump backers. We just hate the direction that the Democratic frontrunners for president want to take this country. I do not like Trump, would much rather have another Republican running, but I voted against Hillary and will vote against any of that pack of Democrats that is running in 2020.
Great story about the NYC coach bringing her team to south Georgia for the experience. She sounds like a good role model for her players.