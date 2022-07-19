squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Thank you, Cohilas, Newsome, Gray and Jones. Employees and their families are grateful to you.
Albany has an opportunity to build a top-notch nursing program via Albany Tech with Phoebe. What better way to honor Dr. Parker and to acknowledge our former AHS/AJHS? Phoebe desires to do both, otherwise nothing is achieved and our city remains short of nurses. Commissioners, be part of the solution with your wisdom and your votes.
Beware when you shop at Walmart. The price on the shelf may not be the price that comes up when you are making your purchase. This has happened to me at the Ledo and North Slappey stores. Don’t argue with the attendant/cashier simply tell them that by law they have to sell at the price on the shelf.
It’s too late, Joe. You’ve sat on your butt for 18 months and let the clowns run the country.
Now this is mean. But, killing unborn babies is pretty mean, too. It’s ironic that the moms of the protesters in the paper didn’t believe in abortion. Think about it.
Hershel Walker probably cost Georgia a second national championship when he signed with an agent and lost his last year of eligibility. He has easily been led astray and manipulated. Not good Senatorial material.
Latest polls show even 64% of Catholics are in favor of abortion. You tell me the politicized Supreme Court is not doing the will of a handful of politicians who desire to “keep women in their place.”
Let’s take all or part of the money we’re putting into a failing school system and give it to schools like St. Teresa’s, which actually teaches its students and prepares them for the future.
SMRs, I’m retired and rolling in dividend checks from the oil companies. Please keep driving those big old SUVs.
Georgia, let’s start moving forward instead of backwards, where Brian Kemp and his minions want to take us. Stacey Abrams answered the question about defunding the police in her Sunday Herald article. Let’s move past the lies and rhetoric and vote for someone who cares about all of Georgia, not just a select group.
“The farmer is the only man in our economy that buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays the freight both ways.” — JFK
How many visitors did the Albany Civil Rights Museum have last year?
Patriot, any time you come to the Squawkbox with your radical right-wing lies, I’ll be there to correct you. You state unproven lies like fact and, sadly, idiots believe you. Those of us who are educated and informed will set you straight. Tell your lies at your Sons of the Confederacy meetings; you won’t get away with them here. Signed, Yours Truly
So Herschel Walker told a few white lies when bothered by pesky reporters? He’s still the best candidate to carry the ball across the goal line for Georgia.
We are all astonished at the hypocrisies of politicians in general and Republicans in particular. Herschel Walker railed against absentee fathers. He is one. He advocates for legislation against the LBGTQ community. Yet his son admits being attached to men and is recipient of the rights his father would deny others.
