Marjorie Taylor Greene is a vile person and an embarrassment to Georgia. Voters in her district who first elected her could be forgiven if they didn’t know what she really was. They don’t get a pass for re-electing her.
What is more absurd, having a person like MTG in Congress or a base of supporters who believes her nonsense? Is there intelligent life in North Georgia? Marjorie Taylor Greene has found what she is good at: regurgitating her last feeding from a huge pond of sprbelark that the Republican party has become.
I hope the three commissioners that Hayes is using as puppet strings realize we got rid of Hayes for a reason. Dougherty County stood behind McCoy, and we still do. Be careful Gaines, Edwards and Johnson. Do what is best for the county. Do not make the same mistake Hayes did.
Is Albany the Good Life City or the Awesome School Zone Camera City?
The incompetence of the county and city commissioners to reach a deal on dividing tax monies is ridiculous. Their inability to function is going to cause property owners to shell out additional funds on an already overtaxed system. How we continue to elect individuals who only care about themselves and their personal power struggle is beyond me.
That Blakely man who had an altercation with the state trooper could have avoided all that if he had simply done what the officer asked him to do, which was a simple request to show him his driver’s license. I suppose the driver was driving with a suspended license, if he had a license at all.
The globalist planned Great Reset is portrayed as a technocratic utopia, but is really a dystopic Orwellian surveillance and control structure New World Order many of us have feared for some time.
You people who deride and question the Patriot on a regular basis in this forum are just jealous of his intellect, which is obviously far superior to your own. Don’t take your inadequacies out on this man because he is intellectually superior to you.
Fifty-seven point five percent of Twitter users think Elon Musk should step down as CEO. Perhaps he shouldn’t have asked if he wasn’t prepared for the answer. It remains to be seen if he will actually heed the poll.
So as I listen to Equality Man and Yours Truly attempt to rebuff the Patriot and everyone else who calls them out with facts, I wonder: Do you two geniuses of geopolitical knowledge think that all these questionable Democratic leaders are perfect beings to be blindly believed, worshiped and glorified?
To the squawker worrying about his grandchildren and young people voting because of freebies offered: Please cite examples or are you just repeating what you listen to on TV.
I bet there will be cameras soon outside of school zones, too. This is too big of a money-maker for the city of Albany.
When the city nears rock bottom, Chad Warbington emerges to try and spin the BS with nonsense reasoning that he thinks we’re stupid enough to buy. This LOST fiasco is not one, two or three people’s fault, it’s 14 people. They all should be voted out of office the first opportunity we get.
