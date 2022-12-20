squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a vile person and an embarrassment to Georgia. Voters in her district who first elected her could be forgiven if they didn’t know what she really was. They don’t get a pass for re-electing her.

Squawkbox

  By Albany Herald Readers
