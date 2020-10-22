I know the urgency of getting out to vote. But Monday I had eight voter registration brochures in the mail: six with my first name misspelled, one addressed to the previous tenant in a language I don’t recognize. According to the one with my correct name, I haven’t voted. I mailed my absentee ballot 3 1/2 weeks ago, and it was accepted. Someone wasted a lot of time and money on these brochures.
George Orwell’s insightful quote eloquently explains the Democrats’ hatred of President Trump: “The farther society drifts from the truth, the more it hates those who speak it.”
If you think Democrats wouldn’t have voted Garland in had they had a majority, you’re living in LaLa Land. We’re not united as Americans anymore, We’re either Democrats, Republicans, right or radical left.
I agree: More Will Thault.
Since the squawkbox is supposed to be anonymous, how about dropping the “Yours Truly” and other fake signatures? Or suppose we all start “signing” fake names? I’m calling BS. Just print the squawk and leave off the unimportant stuff lest we all sign “yours truly.”
Alas, fellow squawker, I believe we Braves fans are destined for longsuffering.
I thought Demetrius Young was elected to represent all of Albany. His "It's all about us" shirt at the voting precinct shows where his concern lies. He's definitely his mother's son.
Accomplished ASU nursing alumni, thank you for your honesty and willingness to give back to the community. If the Regents had shown some vision, then your nursing school and related majors could have tripled in size and grant money. Instead, once again, business decisions worth millions of dollars to the students, community and common good were made by people completely incapable of running a Zippy Mart.
Who cares what time the mail comes? It's nothing but junk and bills, neither of which are that time critical. Give the carriers a break, guys.
Read Yours Truly's squawk. He's wrong again. Truman was in office when Korea came along, and Eisenhower refused to provide troops to help the French in Vietnam.
Why does Tom Seegmueller pick these five restaurants to feature? There are hundreds in Albany. Who do you have to know?
Marc Thiessen’s last two columns have been about what Trump needs to be doing. Does any of this sound like something Trump has ever done? Perhaps the reason he can’t “stop talking about Hunter Biden” or even articulate why voters should give him another four years is that he has no answer. Other than to make America great again. Which are the words of Ronald Reagan. And Trump is no Ronald Reagan.
DCP needs to be investigated for blatant, in your face racism against white officers. Morale is at an all-time low.
The cities of Atlanta, Macon and Savannah have legalized marijuana with no problems. Now we need three people that are pro-pot to run for the City Commission. Then we can legalize Albany.
Support the Exchange Club Yard Sale. This is truly a great and civic-minded organization.
Please do not nag Ginger Nickerson. She has the ability to do her job. We have enough going on with out all of the nonsense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.