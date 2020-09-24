squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I recently saw a documentary on Adolf Hitler. He said his goal was to “Make Germany great again” ... Hmmmm ... take away the mustache, add yellow hair and 200 pounds ... YIKES!
The election is between the tweeting of poor taste and vulgarity of Donald Trump or a Democratic Party that wishes to tear society apart brick by brick to install their stacked Supreme Court, gun confiscation, climate change tax agenda, third-term abortion, regulations to strangle small business and home schooling with the consequences of Democratic-run cities. The choice is clear.
Is it fact now and not just rumor that Ole Truly and the masked squawker are on the Herald payroll as political content consultants? That would finally explain their perfect attendance at Mr. Fletcher’s backyard picnics every weekend.
Thank you, Carlton, for pointing out the hypocrisy of career politicians like McConnell and others just like him, both Republican and Democrat.
Trump’s failed trade deal with China has caused the government to bail out the farmers for $28 million of welfare. Trump is no friend of the farmer’s.
I’ll bet the Donald has already ordered his sarcophagus.
Another lying SMR stated that there are two polls that show that black support for Trump has doubled since 2016. What polls were they, Fox and Brietbart? I guarantee you that not one of those polls actually asked any black people. Signed, Yours Truly
Carlton must be suffering from selective amnesia in criticizing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. When Democrats held majority, Chuck Schumer behaved exactly the same way. Even as minority leader, Schumer is stopping bills from being debated because of the 60-vote requirement. Schumer stopped the police reform bill by Sen. Tim Scott from discussion on the floor.
Great column, Carlton, on Moscow Mitch. I would like to see how his groupies justify his lying, probably same way they do Trump’s.
In reference to Carlton’s comments: There is no doubt that a Democratic Senate would have delayed the vote for Trump or went ahead with a vote for a Democratic President, because Dems want as much power given to them as the rest of them do. Last I heard, the majority rules.
Yours Truly, since you understand percentages so well, how about this one: Since the ASU/Darton merger, student enrollment is down 34%, even with this year’s 6% increase. Student enrollment would now need to increase another 52% just to get back to pre merger total enrollment. By the way, 6% equals 367 students using fall 2019 enrollment of 6,122.
Thank you, Perry Buchanan, for your excellent, easy-to-understand fitness articles. I read each one and at least try to follow your suggestions. You do a tremendous service by offering your informed suggestions.
RBG is dead and nothing will bring her back. The Constitution says the president shall appoint a new Justice. McConnell is doing his job because President Trump sees the importance of a fully staffed court. One day Carlton will secretly realize that Mitch and Donald did the right thing, although he will never publicly admit it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.