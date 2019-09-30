squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Sunday’s lead Squawk says that “Democrats [are] jumping to guilty impeachment conclusions prior to hearing all the facts.” Beg to differ. Democrats have opened impeachment inquiries in order to ascertain the facts. Squawker appears to have jumped to the conclusion that there are no facts to be heard. Sad.
There’s a real #$%&storm coming. If you find truth, pass it on. If you find lies, expose them. And don’t argue with idiots.
I read somewhere that Donald Trump likes Grey Poupon on his nothing burgers.
To the uninformed Squawker who maligned Melania Trump and her parents. Melania is from Slovenia, a country that broke away from Yugoslavia in 1991 to form a republic and is now a member of the European Union. Yugoslavia was never part of Russia or the Soviet Union. Melania’s parents suffered while living in Yugoslavia.
Recently, Mr. Marietta’s opponent in the Ward 4 race sent out a mailer that included mis-statements and untruths. First of all, Mr. Marietta had no prior knowledge of the subsidized apartment complex until it was a done deal and under construction. Secondly to state that Mr. Marietta is a “career politician” is total baloney.
You can’t have my guns and you can’t have my burgers.
So sorry to hear of the passing of longtime coach and educator Jerry Clark. Started with him 60 years ago when I was a seventh-grader and he was a new teacher. The coaches from those days were our school police and brooked no nonsense from us squirts. From the looks of things, we could use a return to those days. Miss you, Coach, and I’m sure I speak for some others from that Albany era.
It’s the first time I’ve ever agreed with Carlton Fletcher. Sunday article shows he finally saw the light.
Just how big an idiot does one have to be to spray a would be car thief, and the interior of your car, with gasoline? One spark, and all would be lost, including your life.
Since the Trump election has been influenced by the Russians, Trump has opened up the NRA to be infected by Putin and the communists. Do we know where our membership dues are actually going?
You’re wrong, Fletcher. What Trump has done is against the law. And while, yes, he has committed much more egregious crimes, there is enough in his latest snafu for impeachment.
An MSNBC-TV liberal talking head asked, “How will Trump’s supporters defend him now?” Stupid question, simple answer: They will vote for him ... again.
Pelosi and her band of flakes claim that Trump must be impeached immediately to protect the country and our democracy. Then they take off on a two-week vacation. They’ve been obsessed with impeachment since the day he took office but haven’t found a legit reason to get away with it.
Seriously want to beat down crime in Albany? Simple ... investigate, arrest, convict, sentence and no parole.
I enjoyed Sunday’s squawk about how we in Albany should pay half of our property taxes. Paying half of our taxes in Albany would put us in line with the rest of Georgia’s property taxes. Remember, we pay the highest in the state. And as the squawker said, for what?