squawkbox@albanyherald.com
When three companies bid a project, the middle bid is closest to being the best bid. However, the middle bid for the paint job was submitted by a company that didn’t want the job but was going to hit a financial home run if they ended up with the job. Sad.
Stacey Abrams is trying to convince us that she supports the voter ID law. She must think we are stupid. She was the one, along with Joe Biden, who said the voter ID law was “Jim Crow 2” and caused the MLB all-star game to be moved out of Georgia, costing many black-owned businesses millions of dollars.
Thank you, Herald, for the story about the Liberty celebration at Porterfield. It’s one of the best things that happens each year in Albany. Thank you, Mr. Keeley and Porterfield, for something really good in our community.
Regarding protestors at the Capital, there are 250-plus in solitary confinement. Pay attention, if you’re going to comment.
After reading over Fletcher’s column a second time, I like the idea of more local participation. I love Doug Porter’s stories and always find myself thinking about the issues he discusses when Charles Ochie writes one of his columns. And Ulf Kirchdorfer’s photos during COVID were amazing. I’m in.
In only 6 months, Biden has managed to throw away America’s energy independence. We are paying the price at the pump and at the store.
I would be willing to bet about half — maybe 400 or so — people in District 2 will vote in the runoff election. A real bonus for the School Board.
I do believe the mask is too tight on That Masked Man. His comments lead us to believe the mask may have significantly reduced the blood flow to his brain.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot makes Al Capone look like a saint.
Squawker is right about Darrell Sabbs. He got caught ripping off the government running a school program for at-risk students. Problem was there were no students or teacher. Phoebe must not care. He has some ridiculous title, and probably a big salary. Makes me wonder if Sabbs had to repay the taxpayer dollars he stole; he did not go to jail.
Even the Founding Fathers knew you couldn’t trust politicians. Why else would they create the Bill of Rights?
So I see there is a new outbreak of the Trump Virus where the immigrants are being stacked in cages like animals. Just a couple of the policies that the former president left for others to clean up. Making America Great ... right.
What have you done recently to make sure a crooked politician isn’t re-elected?
Yeah, squawker, you see God as a weak, peace-loving, impotent deity. I see Him as a pillar of strength who wants his followers to arm themselves and be ready to take on the heathens who would take away American citizens’ righteous weapons.
Read the article again, squawker, and click on the link for “Public Health England.” There you will see data that shows unvaccinated people are being admitted to hospitals more than the vaccinated, but they have a lower mortality rate than vaccinated people who have been admitted. I consider dying more of a threat than being admitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.