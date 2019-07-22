squawkbox @albanyherald.com
“Jesus loves the little children, All the children of the world. Red, brown, yellow, Black and white, They are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children Of the world.”
What is the name, if there is one, for someone who is over the top in putting photos of themselves on Facebook basically every day?
It has nothing to do with “liberal” vs. “conservative.” It has to do with Raffensperger criticizing a particular group because he didn’t have the guts to call out the individuals involved. Fletcher is right. It was a cowardly move.
Everybody seems to know what our soldiers fought and died for except the soldiers who fought and died.
Suing lawyer Ken Nugent’s latest TV ad goes beyond belief. He states that big trucks have large insurance policies, so he is telling his clients they can get more money if a big truck injures them. But Ken gets most of the money. He is the lowest of the low. When insurance companies have to pay off large settlements, they just raise the premiums on everyone else. Nugent preys on the poor and ignorant.
Some of these Congressional reps are so stupid, they do not even realize they are being stupid. Even when the facts are clearly indicating they are being stupid.
Trump is relying that there are enough fake Christians who agree with his bigotry to get him re-elected.
Biden said that eight years of Trump would forever alter the course of our nation. That’s what we are hoping for.
Come on, Carlton. If you ever want to be taken seriously as an editorial writer, you really need to stop starting every piece with a quote from an old song. I mean like Sunday, a quote from Cyndi Lauper? Most people like music, but there comes a time to act professional when writing an editorial.
It’s time our national mainstream media stopped reacting to every stupid thing Trump says. By reacting to the racism and hatred he spews, the media is adding fuel to his base’s fervor and allowing Trump to dictate what the conversation is. Instead, the media needs to publicly tell people they will not give any more coverage to his racist comments, and will instead concentrate on the issues facing our country.
I’m so very pleased to see the mall bustling with back-to-school shoppers.
Farmers love to support Republicans, but they sure do act like Democrats. They are constantly begging and looking for a handout. I feel bad that the hurricane destroyed their crop. However that’s the risk they take in business. If my business suffered, I would just go out of business. The government wouldn’t rescue me with a handout. How many farmers have you seen without new trucks and big houses?
Someone needs to explain to the Democrats that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. How many times are they going to lose an impeachment vote before they realize it will never pass?
All this Democratic waste of time will be eliminated once President Trump gets re-elected. Maybe voting Democrats will be as fed up as voting Republicans by that time with the bull that the Dems are pulling.