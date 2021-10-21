squawkbox@albanyherald.com
A lawyer goes down here, another couple of lawyers go down there. I wonder how many other lawyers have violated their oath of office and should be looking over their shoulders. Call 1-800-THE-LAW.
A word or gesture only has the strength that you assign to it. Keep your cool and ignore the idiots. It confuses them.
A fleet of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses for the Albany Transit System is great. But when is the city of Albany going to take climate change seriously and develop a zero-carbon policy?
I find it a little disconcerting when I see these signs in people’s yards saying “I love my Pastor.” It would be a lot better if the signs said, “I love my Lord” or “I love my church.” Saying I love my pastor is like putting him above all else.
For those people who hate America and think they are so mistreated, I suggest they move to China or Afghanistan. I am sure they will be treated better over there. A life filled with rainbows and unicorns.
SMRs, you’re complaining about Biden’s truthfulness? You’re complaining about the infrastructure deal? SMRs were silent for four years while Trump told 30,000-plus documented lies. If you didn’t complain then, shut your mouth now. As it pertains to infrastructure, remind me again of the Trump policy on infrastructure? He never proposed one? Again, shut your mouth. Signed, Yours Truly
What happened to the enjoyable day and evening shows on Fox 31? They’ve been replaced by the junk from their middle of the night lineup.
Our grocery shelves are getting empty of the necessities for life, and Biden is worried about spending trillions for Democratic pet projects. What a moron we have in the White House.
You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink. Don’t blame the horse. He’s just a poor dumb animal.
Those who are too smart to engage in politics are punished by being governed by those who are dumber.
Don’t pick on older children for believing in Santa Claus. There are adults who believe Biden is a good president.
If you still refer to Trump as “our true leader” and insist “he has done nothing wrong,” you are in a cult. No human being has done nothing wrong. You are so far down the rabbit hole that perhaps only intense deprogramming and medication can save you. The only One we should praise because He is worthy is God.
Should gun dealers be able to sell guns by mail and not verify identities or signatures? Just wondering about absentee voting.
Sick Trump comments on General Colin Powell’s service to the country. Did you know that Republicans claim to have the greatest respect for our military? Oh, all except Trump. Yet another Republican myth shot to heck by your fearful leader.
Broadband in the county is great news. Will it be free?
Why does Tucker Carlson want more Americans to get COVID and, possibly die?
Why would the Democratic candidate for Virginia, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, want a loser like Stacey Abrams rallying for his support? If anything, she just scared voters away from him.
I wonder if the button-pushers at WSWG are former employees of WALB?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.