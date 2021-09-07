squawkbox@albanyherald.com
You are right. Herschel Walker is not qualified to be a U.S. Senator. Neither are Kelly Loeffler, Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and Tommy Tuberville.
To the squawker who accused Simmons and Heard of being only concerned about themselves, I am 99% sure you have never had an intelligent conversation with them. You are not able to understand what a true leader is. That is because you are a faithful, blind follower of your leader, No. 45. You need to teach your stupid self what a true leader is.
November 2022 will put a stop to the stupidity of the House of Representatives’ attempts to further destroy America. Then November of 2024 will have four years to rebuild what President Biden and/or his vice president destroyed during their term.
I took you up on your challenge, musical genius. I asked seven people I came upon if they knew Steve Earle, and five of them said yes. They each were able to name songs (although three of them were “Copperhead Road.”) The six people who knew Los Lobos all named “La Bamba,” their biggest hit. Guess you’re not that smart.
Go to a Waffle House in Albany. It’s a guarantee you’ll end up with a “story,” but it may be one you have to end up fighting your way out of.
Let us use all this government money to track down and repatriate every individual who has entered this country other than through the legal immigration process. Make every citizen a bounty hunter by offering $500 for every illegal turned in.
It is very, very disconcerting that President Biden cannot even complete a simple TV interview without losing his cool or even his social studies homework for that matter. Everyone should thank God we have the finest military in the world to save our citizens when their elected leader leaves them high and dry 4,000 miles from home.
In the name of political correctness: If a guy pretends to be a woman, you are required to pretend with him. Absolute insanity.
Squawker, I can understand why you’d make a derogatory comment about Lorenzo Heard (I won’t go into his history in this space), but I’ve always thought Daniel Simmons was a man of God.
The Biden Administration should not declare the “Afghan Airlift” a success. As someone said, “You don’t get to brag about the lifeboats when you sunk the ship.”
These days folks talk about what the company they work for owes them. Fifty years ago, they talked about what they owed the company for the job they had.
A few years ago, there was a group of people in Texas who wanted the state to secede from the Union. It’s too bad they weren’t successful. That Vaccinated Man
He was presented as a kind leader, competent in all matters and one who would unite the country. He would end COVID and bring happiness and posterity. All seemed to forget his plagiarism, ignore his embellishments and sometime lies. His name is Joe.
All you folks in SOWEGA celebrating Labor Day this year know good and well most of y’all didn’t work this last year (unemployment doesn’t count), so you don’t need to be celebrating Labor Day. Sit this one out, just like you sat out last year.
