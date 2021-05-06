My only concern with the Gates divorce is who will get access to my Moderna vaccine chip. My wife says not to worry because they're both nice people, but that may be her chip talking.
Let me add my squawk to the list of those praising Dr. Mendenhall on his retirement: I was so happy to read the story in The Herald, and I'm so thankful for what you've meant to our community. May you find joy and peace in retirement.
To the squawker complaining about being backed up at a bank: You say you were backed up almost to 17th from Dawson Road. I think you may be in the wrong county or possibly the wrong state. Don't believe Albany, Ga. has a Dawson Road and 17th.
Great article on Dr. Mendenhall.
Donald Trump is destroying the Republican Party in the process of satisfying his own selfish desires. But it's not entirely on him. Responsibility must also fall on the heads of those such as McConnell, McCarthy, and others who refuse to reject this narcissistic, authoritarian, vindictive con man from their midst.
For those who look for pols that "reach across the aisle:" "The (AJC) scoring is based on members of the opposite party co-sponsor(ing) bills and how often they co-sponsor a bill from the opposite party. The most bipartisan delegation members during the 2019-2020 session: Reps. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler (#61) and Sanford Bishop, D-Albany (#124)."
Looks like we will not reach herd immunity soon. Hopefully, though, COVID will have its way with the Trump vaccine deniers and thin the herd. A twofer.
Facebook has put Trump on double-secret probation. Just listen for the whining sound coming from Mar-a-logo.
Seth, we know, due to your northerner, liberal self-importance that you think everyone cares about your opinion and vastly superior knowledge. But down here we try to mind our own business. And how can you be ashamed when you have absolutely no roots here? Go be ashamed of your home. This is ours.
Had Americans in the '50s exhibited the same reluctance to take a new vaccine that we're seeing today, polio and iron lungs might still be commonplace.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is, quite simply, a bully. The general psychology of bullies is that they are actually cowards who intimidate, or try to intimidate, others to mask their own insecurities. That makes her kind of pathetic.
God bless you, Dr. Mendenhall, as you head into retirement. I was sorry to read of your health issues, and I pray some fine doctor will bring you the relief you brought to so many of us.
I hate cats, all cats, big and small, wild and domestic ... all cats. And dogs? Forget it, I hate them, too. All cats and dogs need to be eliminated.
I continue to hear from those inside and outside of Phoebe that Scott Steiner only listens to the echo of his own voice. He may have been reading his own COVID press clippings too much. They need to reel him in.
A lot of people have had good things to say about Dr. Mendenhall after Wednesday's Herald story, and it is all deserved. If your goal was to make a difference in people's lives, then Doc, you succeeded.
Log In
