squawkbox@albanyherald.com
SMRs: Warnock is going to serve a six-year term. You must have slept through civics class.
Combine the low IQ of a highly educated idiot with totally unfounded arrogance, and you get a tyrant. And that is exactly what is sitting in the White House.
Sometimes, the stupidity shown by SMRs defies logic. One SMR complained that high gas prices, inflation, food, energy, and taxes are somehow Sen. Warnock’s fault. That’s not the stupid part; it’s when he asks if we want four more years when senators are elected for six years. Anyone who doesn’t know that is too stupid to vote. Signed, Yours Truly
When you people on the HPC quit smooching WG’s behind long enough to come up for air, you’ll realize how ridiculous your actions are. We know you’re just “showing everybody how important you are,” but when this is over you’ll realize you’ve been played as fools. And you will have lost the respect of an entire community.
Conceptualize this please, philosophical squawker: Before Democrats and liberals spread the wokeness plague across this great nation, Democratic lawmakers at the local, state and national level still used their minds and commonsense when voting on important issues. No longer. The Patriot
Under Kemp’s leadership during the pandemic, 38,000 Georgians died of COVID. He dropped the ball. Kemp was more interested in money than the safety of citizens in this state.
There is no way a Republican that believes in the 1st and 2nd Amendment is a true Christian. There is such a thing as MAGA Republicans who are now running away from their pro-life stance, gun-toting nuts who say they are family-oriented supporters of their version of an American and Western heritage, history and culture that is all-white.
Vote for Brian Kemp, all you “Christian” Trump supporters. Kemp is very Biblical ... there are all kinds of stories about hypocrites in the Bible. They’re the same kind of Christians you surround yourself with, the ones who only follow the parts of the Bible you agree with.
You don’t get it, Fletcher. This country is about to change, to do away with the liberal policies that have made us a third-world country. You took the wrong side on this one; history will deal with traitors like you.
Hillary and her family are liars all the way through. She will never convince me and hopefully many more of anything different. God has a place for her in the elevator heading south.
A quiet man is a thinking man. A quiet woman is usually mad.
Don’t you love Stacey Abrams’ TV ad stating she would take Georgia’s $5 billion surplus and spend it on “programs?” It’s amazing how politicians think about taxpayer’s money.
Dead City Collective scares me!
Equality Man, I am one of the Fox viewers and proud of it. That is where you get the truth. It’s OK for you to call me stupid. They called our Lord and Savior worse than that. They even nailed him to a cross. So go ahead and spew whatever makes you happy.
Fletcher, you may have a warped sense of politics, but I envy the concerts you’ve been to ... if you’ve really been to the ones you said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.