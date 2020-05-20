While you're enjoying barbecue and adult beverages this Memorial Day weekend, please take a moment to remember all the service men and women who gave their lives so all of us could enjoy the rights and liberties this nation affords us.
The Democrats are like the gang that couldn't shoot straight.
I find it quite hilarious that a Trumper wants to talk about what a disaster Obama-Biden had when about 13,000 Americans died during the H1N1 pandemic, but thinks Trump is doing an awesome job while we now have more than 91,000 dead Americans. Somebody's elevator doesn't reach the top floor.
A very nice cashier from the Walmart on Gillionville Road found my neighbor's cane he left at the store. His name and address were on it, so she looked up the address and brought it here. She did not know him; she just felt he might need it. This was above and beyond what most people would have done. I hope the store recognizes what a good person she is and treats her accordingly. I didn't get her name but I thank her.
Yeah, I bet Carlton looked like a cross between felon Phil Spector with one of his fro wigs on and a dandelion seed pod getting ready to disperse.
If you find out about a nation-threatening pandemic and your first move is to adjust your stock portfolio, you should probably not be in a job that serves the public's interest.
I believe Tara Reid, so I won't be voting for Biden.
To the squawk concerning the Democratic judges: It’s the incompetent jurors that decides whether they are guilty. It’s the incompetent attorneys that picks the jurors. The judge sentences according to the jurors' decision. Some jurors come for that little money that’s offered. A lot of innocent people have gone to jail because of incompetent jurors. It’s not the judges.
Smart move, Lee County. If Spencer Lee doesn't think the county can meet his high standards to build a trail(!!), let him do it himself. Looks like neither the city of Albany nor the trail group has done what they're supposed to. Best to leave them to themselves to fight it out.
I wish the women who think they've got it so-o-o bad here in America would just take a trip abroad and then re-evaluate their life here in the United States. For instance, go to China, where just about all the families want a son and the government only allows one child per household. It is a common practice that, if the child is a girl, they take these poor, helpless infants out into the woods and leave them to die. Or go to Iran or Iraq, where the husband can, if he feels like it, set his wife on fire if she gets raped.
I truly believe that it is time to take the political banter out of the Squawkbox. I am really sick of this back and forth from YoursTurly and SMRs. Enough is enough.
All the Dems do is criticize Trump. Complaining about a problem without offering a solution is called whining.
In Nevada ballots have been mailed to several unoccupied residents and piling up in some P.O. box areas. Anyone could take those ballots and mail in fraudulent votes. Vote harvesting needs to be outlawed.
Common sense is our only defense.
