squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Is anyone surprised to learn that Lee County first responders received the thousand dollars promised by the governor back in December? While those in Albany and Dougherty county are still waiting because no one is smart enough to fill out the paperwork correctly. Says a lot about those employed by the county.
There is no tough choice on the upcoming primary elections in May, only to vote against the Trump candidates.
Jaywalkers in full black in the dark of night, midnight bicyclers in Gillionville’ center lane, Westover and ASU’ers from Flash to McDonald’s avoiding the crosswalk, bucketed kids darting for dollars, cellphoners walking narrow neighborhood streets three abreast. These are not victims of pedestrian accidents, they are the cause of them.
Oooooo ... White Sands Missile Range ... they gotta’ change that name for sure.
Boy, I feel so much safer now that Biden’s lynching bill has been passed. Gosh, I see folks hanging from trees almost every day. Untold millions and much time spent on this feel-good bill. Guess there were not any laws for murder before.
Seems Terrell County mail persons aren’t getting mail in the right boxes either. I got someone else’s mail today, and so did my neighbor.
Check out the voting records of your ill-gotten Sens. Ossoff and Warnock. They both voted yes for all liberal Judges and the liberal agenda.
Trump’s pick to run the postal service certainly has screwed things up royally. Even down to the local level, the delivery people only bring mail when it suits them, and if they put mail in wrong boxes, oh, well, let the saps figure it out. That whole service should be blown up and started over.
Here we go again with the Rails to Trails feel-good project. Wouldn’t it make more sense to focus on blight, crime and roads? Those are the things that will improve the quality of life for all of us. Let’s fix those things before we spend time and money on Rails to Trails.
Rails to Trails. A grant too far?
Don’t let your eagerness to vote for or against Trump candidates help a money-hungry false prophet get his hands on the county treasury.
Savannah native Justice Clarence Thomas has 30 years of exemplary constitutional law service to this country protecting both individual and states’ rights. You all never asked Bill Clinton to resign while Hillary actually broke federal and state laws year after year. Typical hypocrisy from another liberal loser. The Patriot
You SMRs aren’t old enough remember the Watergate scandal. All of the Nixon aides lied about the break-in Nixon had planned and ended up going to jail. All of the former Trump aides are headed to jail if they don’t tell the truth to the Jan. 6 committee. Remember, tell the truth.
I’ll never understand these Hollyweird people. They watch a guy go on stage, viciously slap the host and cuss him out, and then give the slapper a standing ovation and an award. The Academy Award organizers say security told the slapper to leave but he refused to do so. Apparently they didn’t drag him out for fear they would be slapped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.