So proud of Albany Police handing out bottles of water to protesters. So proud of Albany protesters making their point while maintaining the peace.
Where was all the outpouring when the young black man ran up to a car window and shot Mrs. Patel? Not a peep. Nobody, and I mean nobody, has helped in that unfortunate incident. Somebody out there knows who that young man is, and you’re an accomplice to murder. You’re also probably one of the people at the protest at Krispy Kreme.
Check out the folks doing the violence and destruction. That’s who the Democrats are courting. Remember that when you go to vote.
President Trump again displayed his flawed, incompetent, failed leadership. Instead of consolation for George Floyd and all victims of racial injustice, he talks about shooting and the possibility that vicious dogs could be unleashed. A president should be soothing the nation and working to understand and end racial terrorism. Instead, right-wing extremists stoke the fires of violence, and the president never mentions them.
No matter how you media types try to spin it, there is no justification for rioting, looting, arson and assault. There is a rule of law, and a process of law. Neither has failed, only failed to be enforced.
Every American has the right to protest in the streets. No American has the right to burn innocent persons’ homes and businesses down. I have never been so ashamed of Americans.
Thank you, Doug Porter, for your informative article about the Kairos Prison Ministry. You and other volunteers like you really make a difference in the lives of these prisoners.
It sure is depressing to look in the paper and see all the Georgia towns getting new industry, new employment, and new construction. And poor old Albany gets nothing. Does the fault lie with our local EDC or the state? I wonder if the state ever sells Albany to these potential employers. We certainly never hear anything. You mean Albany can’t compete for new employment against towns Like Tifton, Chatsworth and Pelham?
I maintain that Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are in cahoots with China and are behind this coronavirus to destroy Trump’s economy and push their liberal agendas. That is my story, and I am sticking with it.
You think it is bad now? In 20 years this country will be run by people that were day-schooled by day-drinkers.
This SD can tell you that people themselves don’t want to go back to work because they have a better income than the one they had before the pandemic, it’s called survival. They lost salaries while businesses were closed and some still haven’t received any. Also, businesses won’t open back up because they got forgivable “welfare” loans; so did many Republicans.
After watching Trump’s poor leadership in handing this coronavirus, I now wish I had never voted for him.
Rules to follow when you’re over 60: Talk to yourself, there are times you need expert advice. Your people skills are just fine, it’s your tolerance for idiots that needs work. Lately, you’ve noticed people your age are so much older than you. Be nice.
