squawkbox@albanyherald.com
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, tell us what you did with your own time, energy and resources to improve race relations in the 30 days prior to ordering the All-Star Game out of Atlanta and giving corporations, large and small businesses, and thousands of workers a $100 million hit because you were afraid the woke culture would cancel baseball? 60 days? 90?
What does it take to get garbage picked up in Albany? No wonder there’s so much illegal dumping.
Today I was humiliated to the point I thought I would start hyperventilating. I walked into Sam’s to do some shopping, and the lady at the door asked for my ID. What the heck. Doesn’t she know in Georgia a person does not have to show ID? In order to enlighten this lady’s knowledge of the law, I gave her Stacey Abrams’ private phone number.
No one is always right, just as no one is always wrong. You Trump worshipers might want to remember that.
Since retiring, I’ve been busier that the restroom at an AARP convention.
Mr. President, the National Firearms Act of 1934 already makes it illegal to own a short-barreled rifle without the proper federal tax stamps. Do you even have any idea what the existing law covers as to firearms?
Stacey Abrams’ attack on Georgia’s economy and the Biden administration’s lack of action on the border crisis is most likely going to hurt the Democratic Party in future elections. A large number of people, both Democrats and Republicans, are disgusted with these situations.
Don’t you people understand that if we take away people’s guns, less people will be killed by guns? We can’t have that. This is America.
The USA is still the greatest country ever. But the Democratic agenda aimed at buying votes is going to bankrupt our country. Our ancestors put too much blood, sweat and tears to get where we are for us to sit by and let it happen. You may not be comfortable about contacting those you voted into office on this issue, but if you don’t it will cease to exist.
Without Subadan to keep some of the self-centered commissioners we have in their place, the city is apt to see a lot of its rainy-day fund washed into its lousy sewer system ... otherwise known as their greedy pockets.
I really do not know when corporate America decided to get into the politics game. But Stacey Abrams and others calling for a boycott of companies headquartered in Georgia must be complete fools. And so are the CEOs of these companies that listen to such foolishness.
Here are the things that Biden doesn’t like about this country: low unemployment, low welfare role, low taxes, minimal border crossings, minimal drug crossing, minimal criminals crossing. Bottom line, they are doing their best to destroy our country.
Trump and the Republican Party had to pay back $127 million they siphoned out of their donors’ checking and credit card accounts without them knowing it. The Trump family is known for separating people from their money. Some are wondering how Jared and Ivanka reportedly made $172 million-$640 million while working as presidential advisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.