ALBANY — It hasn’t been easy for Joe Farris to continue his work on behalf of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. But as sure as Christmas is coming, the nonagenarian known for decades as the “St. Jude Santa” is trying.
“I’m so late,” Farris said Tuesday in a phone call from Stockbridge, where he has been living for several years. “I spent five weeks in the hospital and in rehab, and I just got out.”
The problem is badly arthritic knees that have severely hampered his mobility. Now 90, he’s had numerous health issues. In 2017, a heart attack forced him to discontinue the December and July trips that he had made to the Memphis, Tenn., hospital since 1962.
With ties to Dougherty, Lee, Coffee and Mitchell counties, the retired educator and his supporters collected gifts for the young patients who were undergoing cancer treatment at the medical center. Farris and his “helpers” would load up a van and make the 700-mile trip to St. Jude, where he would dress up like Santa Claus and hand them out to the kids.
“I made 104 trips to St. Jude in all,” Farris said. “I do miss making them, but I can’t drive anymore, and my heart doctor doesn’t want me to take that long of a trip.”
He also was a prolific fundraiser. With the support of southwest Georgians, he helped raise about $2.5 million over the decades. Through ALSAC (American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities), Farris began his work for the hospital in the 1950s when Danny Thomas, the late entertainer who founded St. Jude Hospital, began raising money for its construction.
Thomas, who referred to Farris as his “little brother,” founded St. Jude on the promise that no child would be turned away because of an inability to pay.
“They don’t have to pay a dime,” Farris said, “not for a hotel room, meals or medicine.”
Donations account for three-quarters of the cost of operating St. Jude. Officials with the medical center note on the hospital website that treatment of pediatric cancer can cost $425,000 and last for three years or longer. The hospital does bill insurance, but families, 50% of which are uninsured or underinsured, are not billed for co-pays or deductibles. St. Jude officials say 82% of funds received from “donations, research grants, insurance recoveries and investment returns goes to support the current and future needs of St. Jude”
St. Jude annually treats about 7,500 patients, most on a continuing outpatient basis and as part of ongoing research programs. The hospital also has 78 beds for patients who need hospitalization during treatment.
According to media information at St. Jude’s website, it costs $1 billion a year to operate the research hospital.
“I didn’t know until I saw today that the cost has gone up to $2.8 million a day just to keep the doors open,” Farris said. “I thought it was $2.5 million.”
The money spent on research at St. Jude has gone a long way toward improving the survival rate for children. According to statistics on St. Jude’s website, the overall survival rate for childhood cancer was 20% in 1962, but now stands at more than 80%. St. Jude has achieved a 94% survival rate for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, up from only 4% in 1962. The survival rate for medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor, is now 85%, up from 10% when the medical center opened.
“It’s changed so much,” Farris said. “I remember in 1962 all they could do was give a child a pint of blood.”
While Farris doesn’t expect to raise the amount of funds he has in the past, he does have a goal of reaching at least $1,000. And with his late start and Christmas only a few days away, it may be a New Year’s or Valentine’s Day campaign more than his traditional Christmas one.
“I hope my friends there in Albany still remember me and that they’ll help me raise this money for St. Jude and the children,” Farris said. “They can make out a check to St. Jude, send it in care of me, and I’ll make sure it gets there.
“I’ll work to raise money for children’s cancer research and for free treatment of children at St. Jude for the rest of my life.”
Farris said checks should be made out to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. They can be sent in care of Joe Farris to his address at 1007 Cotton Plantation Drive, Stockbridge, Ga. 30218.
For information about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, visit stjude.org.