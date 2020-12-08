ALBANY -- Christmastime is known for its joy, but it also can be demanding and even overwhelming. Struggling with feelings of sadness and anxiety during the holidays is not unusual.
Recognizing that it is not a joyous season for everyone, at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Albany will conduct a special service for those who are having a difficult time coping during the holiday season.
"As a child, the longest night always seemed to be Christmas Eve,” the Rev. Walter Hobgood, Rector for St. Paul’s, said. “My sisters and I could not wait for Christmas morning and the presents. The story of the birth of Jesus was lost in the excitement.
“As an adult, I have come to realize the story of Jesus was not a bed of roses. Yes, there is joy, but there is also pain. Jesus was born into a broken world. Many find it difficult to experience the joy, as their pain can be overwhelming. The ‘Blue Christmas’ service is for them."
The Blue Christmas service is a time when we can acknowledge that we are dealing with blue feelings. For some, there may be intense pain and loneliness from the loss of a loved one. For others, there may be sadness, confusion or fear from traumatic events such as the loss of a job, a health problem, an addiction, the ending of a relationship or a financial setback. As we cope with the disruption of life caused by the COVID pandemic, those feelings may be even more acute this year.
Difficulties at Christmastime are not new. They go back to the very first one. Joseph and his pregnant wife, Mary, endured a long journey to Bethlehem, only to find there were no guest accommodations available. Mary gave birth to Jesus in a dirty stable, where the young couple heard fantastic stories from strangers about celestial beings and received gifts that seemed more fit for a funeral. A king sought to kill their son, forcing the family to flee to another country for safety.
It is important to realize that it is normal to feel sadness and grief at a time when much of the world is telling you that you should be happy. Happiness, however, cannot be forced simply because it is the holidays. Likewise, events that have occurred cannot be changed. What can be changed is how a person moves from distressing thoughts to comforting thoughts and thanksgiving.
“If you are interested in attending, please send us an email or call the office,” Hobgood said. “We can accommodate the first 50 who call.”
The Blue Christmas service is open to everyone in the community.
“You don’t have to be an Episcopalian to attend,” Hobgood said, adding that those who attend other churches and those who do not attend any church are all welcome. “If you know someone who would benefit, invite them to attend.”
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 212 N. Jefferson St. Those who would like to attend the Blue Christmas service may call the church office at (229) 436-0196 or email churchoffice@stpaulsalbany.org.
