To the Editor:
Recently, the leadership of the State Bar of Georgia gathered together during an annual midyear meeting for work that was designed to accomplish our goals of improving the administration of justice and fostering among the members of the Bar the principles of duty and service to the public. What was most evident in the extended meeting, and in the conversations since, is that we are steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding equal justice and the rule of law.
For that reason, the recent events at the U.S. Capitol, particularly acts of deadly violence and dishonor to our historic institutions, are clearly contrary to the stated mission of our bar, and we condemn intentional acts and dangerous rhetoric that work against those principles. As members of the State Bar of Georgia, we have a responsibility to uphold not only the Constitution of the state of Georgia, but also the Constitution of the United States. Our work to promote and protect the principles of democracy and the tenets outlined in the U.S. Constitution will continue, rest assured.
Let us stand together and do the work.
Dawn M. Jones
Dawn Jones is president of the State Bar of Georgia.
