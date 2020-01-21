SOCIAL CIRCLE – For would-be outdoorsmen and -women who have little to no experience operating a firearm or bow, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division will provide great opportunities for novices with several upcoming scheduled "Give It a Shot” classes at various locations across the state.
These classes are open to men, women and youngsters age 12 years old and up and will focus on those with little to no experience in operating a firearm or archery equipment. Upon completion, participants will understand and be able to demonstrate how to safely handle, operate, maintain and store a firearm or bow.
Scheduled classes will be held in:
-- West Point WMA Shooting Range: Mar. 16 (shotgun class);
-- Cedar Creek WMA Shooting Range: Mar. 24 (handgun class);
-- Wilson Shoals WMA Shooting Range: Apr. 13 (handgun class);
-- Cedar Creek WMA Shooting Range: Apr. 28 (shotgun class);
-- Cedar Creek WMA Shooting Range: May 26 (archery class);
-- Cedar Creek WMA Shooting Range: June 30 (rifle class)
Attendees will use only firearms or bows provided by WRD (participants will not need or be able to use personal firearms at this event).
Interested persons are urged to register soon as space is limited for all classes. Registration is required. Visit www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, and search for the event. Those who do not currently have a “Customer Account” at GoOutdoorsGeorgia will need to create one prior to registering for the class.
For more information about the "Give It A Shot" program, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/give-it-shot-program. For more information about Georgia shooting ranges, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/AllRanges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.