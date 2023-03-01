Senate-Crossover-Day-980x735.jpg

Legislation aimed at reforming Georgia’s coin-operated amusement machines industry has cleared a committee in the state House of Representatives.

 File Photo: Beau Evans

House Bill 353 would award non-cash redemption gift cards to winners that could be redeemed anywhere in the state for any legal product. Under current law, COAM winners can redeem their prizes only for merchandise sold in the store where the machine they played is located.

