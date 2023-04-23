Phoebe Putney Health System hospitals receive $3.5 million through Georgia HEART

The Georgia Department of Community Health announced the final approval by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of its revised Disproportionate Share Hospital allocation methodology, which will provide small, rural hospitals Like Phoebe Sumter access to millions in increased Medicaid funding.

 File Photo

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Community Health announced the final approval by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of its revised Disproportionate Share Hospital allocation methodology, which will provide small, rural hospitals access to millions in increased Medicaid funding.

The approved DSH methodology is the last component of the state’s larger Medicaid Innovation Advancement Project, which included a series of Directed Payment Programs aimed at bolstering access to rural care, improving health outcomes and addressing health equity, strengthening the health care work force, and reducing costs through appropriate utilization. Three new Directed Payment Programs were approved by CMS in 2022 that work in concert to free up this DSH funding.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags