ATLANTA -- Georgia tax collections suffered a rare but slight decline last month, the state Department of Revenue reported.

The state brought in almost $2.29 billion in tax receipts in November, down $2.4 million -- or just 0.1% -- from November of last year. November marked the first month in more than a year that tax revenues have gone down, as steady increases have allowed the state to build a $6.6 billion budget surplus.

  • By Amber Jeffcoat amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com
