Micah Rich, a staff accountant at the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts, is part of a group suing the state over its ban on treatments for state employees seeking care in relation to gender transphoria.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Micah Rich, a staff accountant at the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts, said it felt like his life was put on hold when his employer refused him the medical care his doctor recommended.

“From the time I first got denied surgery, I was expecting that I was going to have it within a month or two,” he said. “But it was 2 1/2 years before I was actually able to have the procedures that I needed.

