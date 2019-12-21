ALBANY — While many people will greet the arrival of the new year with a toast, some will open 2020 with a brisk hike, or even a chilly dip in a lake.
Georgia State Parks will again be the sites of New Year’s Day events as part of First Hike Day, a national movement designed to get Americans moving on the first day of each new year.
“It was started by the America’s State Parks alliance,” Kim Hatcher, public affairs coordinator for Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites, said. “It’s nationwide. We (Georgia parks) have been participating for about five years.”
According to the America’s State Parks website, nearly 55,000 people observed New Year 2019 by hiking a combined 133,000 miles in guided hikes across the United States. The organization says the hikes “provide a means for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature.”
“Most of our state parks and some of the historic sites will host ranger-led events,” Hatcher said. “There’s a good selection of hikes to choose from, too. Some are nice and easy, while some of the others are more challenging.”
A recent wrinkle — or more exactly, a splash — to the Jan. 1 get-outside movement are New Year’s Day water “plunges.” Reed Bingham State Park in south Georgia will be one the sites for the first lake swims of 2020.
“I have noticed that more parks are posting those,” Hatcher said of the plunges, which have taken place at Fort Mountain State Park at Chatsworth and Unicoi State Park.
The New Year’s Polar Plunge is set for 8 a.m. at Reed Bingham. Visitors will take a quick dip into Reed Bingham Lake, which will be chilly even if the air temperature isn’t freezing, and earn a coveted Reed Bingham Polar Plunge T-shirt. The water won’t be as cold as it will be at parks in north Georgia, but no one is likely to linger in it despite the beauty of the 375-acre lake.
Reed Bingham officials note the lake is popular with boaters and skiers, and with fishers for bass, crappie, catfish and bream. Paddlers can rent canoes and kayaks to explore the lake, which is lined with fragrant water lilies and tupelo trees.
Those who want to participate in this unusual new year observance can get details from the park office by calling (229) 896-3551. The cost is $15 in addition to the $5 parking fee, and participants must register with the Reed Bingham State Park office by Christmas Eve.
For landlubbers, Reed Bingham, located 6 miles west of Adel on Georgia Highway 37, also will observe the more conventional First Day Hike with an evening walk at 6 p.m. — plenty of time to recover from any midnight celebrations.
“Join a Ranger on our Birdwalk Trail at dusk as we usher in the new year with our first hike of 2020,” park officials say. “Take the opportunity to experience the trails when they are normally closed to the public.”
Hikers are to meet at the trail head for the hike and are asked to bring water and a flashlight or headlamp, and to wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. The cost is the $5 parking fee for those who don’t have annual State Park passes.
Likewise, Seminole State Park at Donalsonville will host a dusk-to-early-evening hike on Jan. 1. Part of its Starlight Nature Serenade Hike series, the First Day Hike will be 6:30-8 p.m.
“Experience the beauty and serenity of a hike under the stars and listen to a symphony of sound provided by Mother Nature,” park officials said. “This nighttime guided hike will travel one-mile round-trip, stopping at our boardwalk to stargaze.”
Participants, who must be at least 10 years old, are required to bring a flashlight and water. Bug spray is also suggested. They’ll meet at the trail head parking lot. Located at 7870 State Park Road, Donalsonville, the $5 parking fee for those without annual passes applies. Contact rangers at (229) 861-3137.
Also within easy driving distance of Albany is Providence Canyon State Park. Created from farm-caused erosion, Providence Canyon is known as “Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon” and is about 70 miles northwest of Albany at 8930 Canyon Road near Lumpkin.
From 1-3 p.m., participants will be able to join a ranger on a 3-mile hike around one of Georgia’s beautiful wonders, where they’ll learn about the different geologic formations, the various minerals that are found, and the history and ecosystem of the area.
The hike is rim-to-floor, so rangers say hikers should wear sturdy shoes or hiking boots that they don’t mind getting muddy, and that they could bring water to drink. The cost is $5, plus the $5 parking fee. Call (229) 838-4706.
About 15 miles from Providence Canyon is Florence Marina State Park, which from 10-11 a.m., will host First Day Hike: Marina Mile. Described as a “short, easy hike,” a ranger will lead participants on a one-mile trail through the woods to a cove where they may see wildlife, including alligators, great blue herons and turtles.
The park is located at 218 Florence Road, Omaha. The cost is $5, plus the $5 parking fee. Call (229) 838-4706.
Further north of Albany, a First Day Hike East End Loop is set for 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. at Franklin Delano Roosevelt State Park at Pine Mountain.
“Join Pine Mountain Trail Association members and new hiking buddies for a celebratory walk in the winter woodlands,” park officials said. “This moderate 3.4-mile loop offers vista and woodland views along Pine Mountain Ridge.”
Participants (the event is geared toward those 10 years old and older) are asked to bring water and a snack, and to dress for the weather. Hikers will meet at WJSP Tower Parking Lot. The $5 parking fee applies, and interested persons can contact rangers at (706) 663-4858.
The First Day Hike events are gaining in popularity, but as with most outdoor events, Hatcher said, “So much of it depends on the weather.”
And while a mild, sunny New Year’s Day will likely draw bigger crowds to the state parks’ hikes, there are many who are not deterred by less than perfect conditions.
“Even on days when it’s gloomy, cold and misty, we’ve had big turnouts at some of the parks,” she said. “But hopefully it’ll be a pretty day.”
For those willing to drive further, these other State Parks have special First Day Hike events scheduled for Jan. 1.
1st Day Hike, 9-10 a.m., Chattahoochee Bend State Park, Newnan. This is a 2-mile hike on the Riverside Trail during which hikers will share their new year’s resolutions and enjoy a snack at the tower. Register in advance at (770) 254-7271. Hikers receive a special first-day hike sticker. Cost is $5, plus $5 parking.
Guided First Day Hike, 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, Crooked River State Park, St. Marys. Ranger-led hike on “Everliving” trail offers information about native plants along the way, including their historical and medicinal uses. Hikers will receive first-day souvenirs and enjoy some traditional New Year’s Day treats. Cost: $5 parking fee. Call (912) 882-5256.
Dog Creek Hike — First Day Hike, 1-3 p.m., Don Carter State Park, Gainesville. Hike the 1.5-mile Dog Creek Outer Loop, which has gorgeous views of Lake Lanier and Dog Creek. Register in advance by calling the park visitor center at (678) 450-7726. Cost is $5 plus $5 parking fee.
First Day Hike, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Elijah Clark State Park, Lincolnton. (D.I.R.T (Discovery. Interpretation. Recreation. Travel.) event) Enjoy a 3-mile trail hike. Hikers are asked to bring water, warm clothes and hike-friendly shoes, Hikers meet at the Park Office. Cost is a $5 parking fee. Call (706) 359-3458.
Etowah’s First Day Hike, 9:30-11 a.m., Etowah Indian Mounds Historic Site, Cartersville. Learn about the site’s history during the 1.5-mile hike around the mounds. Cost is $2-$6. Call (770) 387-3747.
First Day Bike, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Fort McAllister State Park, Richmond Hill. Bicycles are provided for this multifaceted event in which riders make stops along the way for birding on the observation deck, an edible plant hike, crabbing and fishing on Red Bird Creek, a light lunch and refreshments at one of the park cottages, and a tour of the fort and museum. Cost is $20, plus $5 parking fee. Call (912) 727-2339.
The Beginnings of America — First Day Hike, 10-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m., Fort Morris Historic Site, Midway. Take a leisurely walk, guided by a uniformed American Continental Soldier, into and around the earthwork fort. Cost is $3-$4.50. Call (912) 884-5999.
Black Bear Plunge 2020, 11 a.m.-noon, Fort Mountain State Park, Chatsworth. Start 2020 off with a thrilling plunge into the lake, an annual tradition at Fort Mountain. Free refreshments and have a nice hot fire to warm plungers up. First 200 registrants receive a souvenir T-shirt. Registration is only on the day of the event starting at 9 a.m. Cost is $15 plus $5 parking fee. Call (706) 422-1932.
First Day Hike, 1-2 p.m., Fort Mountain State Park, Chatsworth. Hike to the Stone Wall, Historic CCC Fire Tower and West Overlook for breathtaking views. This is a moderate, rocky one-mile hike with plenty of nature, history and sightseeing. Register in advance. Cost is $3, plus $5 parking fee. Call (706) 422-1932.
First Day Hike, 9-11 a.m., Fort Yargo State Park, Winder. Take a 2-mile hike around the Marbury Creek Watershed. Hike starts promptly at 9:10 a.m. following a brief introduction and safety discussion. Bring water, snacks, and wear comfortable hiking attire. Cost is $3 per person over the age of 6, plus $5 parking fee. Call (770) 867-3489.
First Day Hike on Bird Berry, 1-2 p.m., Fort Yargo State Park, Winder. For late risers, this is a leisurely half-mile guided hike along the Bird Berry trail. Hike will start promptly at 1:05 p.m. after quick safety talk. Meet at the Visitors Center to walk to the trail head as a group. Bring water and wear comfortable hiking attire. Cost is $5 parking fee. Call (770) 867-3489.
First Day Hike, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., General Coffee State Park, Nicholls. Take an easy 1.5-mile hike on the East River Swamp Trail at 10 a.m. Learn about the plants and animals that inhabit Georgia’s coastal plains. And get serious with another hike on West River Trail (3-miles) at 2 p.m. $5 parking. (912) 384-7082.
Three-Mile Trek for First Day Hike, 10 a.m.-noon, George L. Smith State Park, Twin City. (D.I.R.T. event) Hike Deer Run Nature Trail and possibly spot white-tailed deer and various songbirds, as well as observe several Gopher Tortoise burrows. Cost is $5 parking fee. Call (478) 763-2759.
First Day Hike At Hamburg, 10:30 a.m., Hamburg State Park, Mitchell. Walk the Red Trail and discuss the history of Hamburg State Park, while enjoying some picturesque lakefront views of the Hamburg Grist Mill. Dress for the weather, bring water, and wear sturdy shoes. After the hike, tour the Hamburg Mill and Agricultural Museum. Cost is $5, plus $5 parking fee. Call (478) 552-2393.
First Day Hike on the Red Trail, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m., Hard Labor Creek State Park, Rutledge. (D.I.R.T. event) Ranger–led hike takes visitors along gentle ridges and cascading creeks with 2-mile scenic hike. Explore the past and pass by the remains of unknown CCC constructions. Hikers are encouraged to bring a camera. The hike is geared toward active adults and children over 8 years old. Cost is $3, plus $5 parking fee. Call (706) 557-3001.
Falls to Farm First Day Hike, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Hardman Farm Historic Site, Sautee Nacoochee. (D.I.R.T. event) Take an 11-mile, one-way hike back in time from Anna Ruby Falls to Hardman Farm State Historic Site. This hike spans what was once the vast estate of Hardman Farm’s proprietary family, the Nichols. Cost is $40. Call (706) 878-1077.
Helen to Hardman Heritage Trail — First Day Hike, 10 a.m.-noon, Hardman Farm Historic Site, Sautee Nacoochee. Take a 2-mile hike along the Chattahoochee River from Hardman Farm to downtown Helen and back, and see the Nora Mill Grainery dam, interactive interpretive panels along the trail and follow the old Gainesville Railroad. Call (706) 878-1077. (Junior Ranger Road Trip)
First Day Stroll at Hart, 2-3 p.m., Hart State Park, Hartwell. Take a ranger-led hike on half-mile nature trail, learn about the trees and wildlife, and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate following the hike. Cost is $5 parking fee. Call (706) 213-2045.
First Day Hike, 10-11:30 a.m., High Falls State Park, Jackson. Take a 2.5-mile guided hike on Tranquility Trail, starting at the trail head. Hikers are asked to dress for the weather and to wear closed-toed, sturdy hiking shoes. Cost is $5 parking fee. Call (478) 993-3053.
First Day Sensory Hike, 10-11:30 a.m., Indian Springs State Park, Flovilla. (D.I.R.T. event) Slow down and connect with the environment using all of your senses. Hike is pet-friendly and open to all ages. Meet at the Overland Nature Trail in the Spring Picnic Area. Cost is $5 parking fee. Call (770) 504-2277.
First Day Dirty Boots Hike, 10-11:30 a.m., Laura S. Walker State Park, Waycross. (D.I.R.T. event) Take a ranger-led hike along Big Creek Nature Trail, then join the group around the campfire to write out your regrets of 2019 and burn them in the fire. Hikers can then write down hopes for 2020 and take home the reminder. Cost is $5 parking fee. (912) 287-4900.
Bark in the Park First Day Hike, 11 a.m,-1 p.m. Laura S. Walker State Park, Waycross. Adults, kids and canines are welcome at this easy 2.4-mile hike along the Lake Trail. Hikers should wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and keep dogs on a 6-foot leash. Join the group around the campfire after the hike to write out your regrets of 2019 and burn them in the fire. Hikers can then write down hopes for 2020 and take home the reminder. Cost is $5 parking fee. (912) 287-4900.
First Day Hike, 2-3:30 p.m., Magnolia Springs State Park, Millen. Meet at the Beaver Trail and wear good shoes and bring water for 1-mile hike on Nature Trail. Pets allowed on 6-foot or shorter leash. Join the group around the campfire after the hike to write out your regrets of 2019 and burn them in the fire. Hikers can then write down hopes for 2020 and take home the reminder. Cost is $5 parking fee. Call (478) 982-1660.
First Day Hike: 2020, 10 a.m.-noon, Mistletoe State Park, Appling. Meet at the park office for 3-mile, easy hike of the Cliatt-Creek and Beach trails. Cost is $5 parking fee. Call (706) 541-0321.
First Day Hike, 9 a.m.-noon, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Panola Mountain State Park, Stockbridge. Write down and burn last year’s burdens, then climb to the top to symbolize all the great accomplishments coming in 2020. Finish with s’mores and hot chocolate around a campfire. Call to register. Cost is $10, plus $5 parking fee. Call (770) 389-7801.
Traditional Plant ID; First Day Hike, 1-3 p.m., Red Top Mountain State Park, Acworth. (D.I.R.T. event) Get tickets from Eventbrite or call to register. Guests will learn and practice plant ID skills on ranger-lead hike on the Sweetgum Trail. Cost is $5 parking fee. Call (770) 975-0055.
First Day Hike — Shiver and Stroll, 11 a.m.-noon, Richard B. Russell State Park, Elberton. Half-mile round-trip hike begins with an optional dip in the cold winter waters of Lake Richard B. Russell followed by a short stroll to the group shelter for warm refreshments. Cost is $5 parking fee. Call (706) 213-2045.
First Day Hike, 3-5 p.m., Rocky Mountain Recreation & Public Fishing Area, Rome. (D.I.R.T. event) Ranger-led 3.2-mile hike goes around Lake Antioch. Cost is $5 parking. Call (706) 802-5087.
First Day Hike: Duke’s Creek Falls Hike, 1-3:30 p.m., Smithgall Woods State Park, Helen. Hike from the Visitor’s Center is 1.3 miles to the primitive cabin for a cup of hot cocoa by the fire. Hikers can continue another 1.2 miles to Duke’s Creek Falls. Cost is $5 parking fee. Call (706) 878-3087.
Suwannee River Swamplands: First Day Hike, 8-9:30 a.m., Stephen C. Foster State Park, Fargo. During hike, learn the origins of the river in the swamp, as well as where all the water is headed. We will also talk about the history of the area. Cost is $5 parking fee. Call (912) 637-5274.
First Day Hike to Capture the Beauty of Sweetwater, 10-11:30 a.m., Sweetwater Creek State Park, Lithia Springs. The mile-long, moderate hike will take guests to the scenic highlights of the park where they can sketch and/or photograph the ruins of the five-story Civil War-era New Manchester Mill and try to capture the beauty of the Sweetwater Creek rapids (up to class IV). Bring a sketchpad and camera. Cost is $6, plus $5 parking fee. Call (770) 732-5871.
First Day Hike to the Historic New Manchester Mill, 10-11:30 a.m, Sweetwater Creek State Park, Lithia Springs. Follow Sweetwater Creek down to and inside the five-story Civil War-era ruins of the new Manchester Mill. Moderate, mile-long hike (total) down to the mill and back. Cost is $5, plus $5 parking fee. Call (770) 732-5871.
First Day Hike through the Piedmont Forest, 2-3:30 p.m., Sweetwater Creek State Park, Lithia Springs. Ranger-led hike goes through Piedmont forest, where trees and flowers are identified and animals, reptiles and birds spotted along the way are discussed. Includes a tour of the inside of the New Manchester Mill. Minimum age is 6 years old, and sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required. Cost is $5, plus $5 parking fee. Call (770) 732-5871.
First Day Hike/Turtles & Trails!, 3-4:30 p.m., Sweetwater Creek State Park, Lithia Springs. Children’s program teaches about turtles and children craft their own turtle hiking buddy before the hike down the Red Trail. Cost is $3, plus $5 parking fee. Call (770) 732-5871.
First Day Hike, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tallulah Gorge State Park, Tallulah Falls. (D.I.R.T. event) Take a moderate, 3-mile hike along the backcountry trail. Kids must be 8 or older, and no pets are allowed. Bring water and snacks and dress for the weather. Call to register. Cost is $5 parking fee. Call (706) 754-7981.
First Day Hike at Victoria Bryant, 10-11:30 a.m., Victoria Bryant State Park, Royston. (D.I.R.T. event) Ranger-led hike starts at the park office and goes down scenic Victoria’s Path trail. Along the hike, learn about local flora and fauna, enjoy scenic views and find out about why the park is named Victoria Bryant. This moderate trail is pet-friendly, and close-toed shoes are recommended. Cost is $5. plus $5 parking fee. Call (706) 245-6270.
Watson Mill’s First Day Hike, 9:30-11 a.m., Watson Mill Bridge State Park, Comer. (D.I.R.T. event) Starting at the day-use parking lot, travel through the historic bridge to the raceway trail. Get a beautiful view of the covered bridge, learn about its construction and hike along the original raceway that leads to the Watson Mill ruins. Cost is $5, plus $5 parking. Call (706) 245-6270.
First Day Hike, 1:30-4 p.m., Wormsloe Historic Site, Savannah. Hike along the scenic marshland. The hike on the 2.3-mile Battery Trail leaves the museum at 1:30 p.m. and lasts 90 minutes. Bring water, bug spray, close-toed shoes, and weather-appropriate clothing. Cost is $2-$10. Call (912) 353-3023.
Note: Information for this article was taken from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources website for State Parks & Historic Sites — gastateparks.org — and the National Association of State Park Directors website for America’s State Parks — stateparks.org.